GB relegated after sixth straight defeat at Worlds

Great Britain have lost all six of their games at this year's Ice Hockey World Championship [Getty Images]

Great Britain have been relegated from the top division of the Ice Hockey World Championship following a 5-2 loss against Norway.

The defeat means GB remain winless in the tournament and they will end their campaign at the bottom of Group A.

They face fourth-placed Austria in Prague in their final game on Tuesday.

"This is the hardest tournament we've been to," GB head coach Pete Russell said.

"We've come up against top-class players and I think every player has done the country proud. We've been facing the best teams in the world.

"We've been at the top level for four of the past five years and that's an achievement. We desperately wanted to stay up but it wasn't to be."

Norway raced ahead thanks to goals from Markus Vikingstad, Patrick Thoresen and Eskild Olsen Bakke in the the first period.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard extended the Norwegians' lead before Brett Perlini pulled one back for GB.

However, Norway pulled ahead again through Olsen Bakke, meaning Ollie Betteridge's goal with 12 minutes left could only be counted as a consolation as their opponents ran down the clock.

Norway move up to sixth, although they have played a game more than seventh-placed Denmark.