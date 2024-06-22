GB reach last eight in bid to seal Paris spot

Charlton Kerr followed his try in Friday's win over China with three more against Uganda on Saturday [Getty Images]

Great Britain are through to the quarter-finals of the repechage tournament in Monaco, topping their pool as they bid to secure the final qualification place in the men's rugby sevens at the Olympic Games.

The event, which finishes on Sunday, is the last chance to qualify for Paris 2024 and only one of the 11 teams competing will clinch a spot.

Great Britain will face Tonga in the last eight, while South Africa also finished top of their pool to progress to a quarter-final against Uganda.

Tony Roques' side followed up Friday's opening win over China with two more victories in their remaining pool games on Saturday.

Charlton Kerr scored a first-half hat-trick in the 29-5 success over Uganda, while two tries from Alex Davis helped secure a 17-12 win over Canada.

Great Britain's men were silver medallists on rugby sevens' Olympic debut at Rio 2016 and lost the bronze medal match to Argentina at Tokyo three years ago.

The women's team have already secured their place at Paris and named their 12-player squad for the tournament earlier this week.