GB men start bid for last Olympic sevens spot with victory

Will Homer scored two tries in Great Britain's victory over China [Getty Images]

Great Britain Sevens men's team began their bid to secure the final place at the Olympic Games with a 35-19 victory over China at the repechage tournament in Monaco.

The event, which finishes on Sunday, is the last chance to qualify for Paris 2024 and only one of the 11 teams competing will make it to France.

It was the worst possible start for GB after they conceded two early tries and lost key playmaker Tom Emery to a nasty ankle injury.

But Morgan Williams and Kaleem Barreto responded with tries to put GB 14-12 up at half-time.

Will Homer second twice in the second half before Charlton Kerr ran in GB's final try to secure a comfortable victory.

GB next face Uganda (11:28 BST) and main Pool B rivals Canada (16:32) on Saturday in the hope of qualifying for Sunday's knockout stages.

The men's sevens tournament gets under way at the Olympics in Paris on 24 July, with the women's event starting on 28 July.