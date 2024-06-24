GB men overcome Germany after women are beaten

Zachary Wallace scored Great Britain's first-half winner over Germany in Utrecht [Getty Images]

Great Britain men recovered from their defeat by Belgium to beat Germany 1-0 in their second Hockey Pro League game in as many days in the Netherlands.

Zachary Wallace scored the winner from a 23rd-minute penalty corner as GB claimed their first victory in three games.

Victory in Utrecht moves GB up to fourth in the table, two points behind the Netherlands, who have played a game less.

Great Britain's women, meanwhile, were beaten 2-0 by Germany earlier on Monday, with Nike Lorenz and Anne Schroder scoring first-half goals.

GB remain seventh in the women's standings, while third-placed Germany now trail Argentina in second by three points with two games in hand.

GB women return to action on Tuesday when they face Belgium (16:30 BST) at the same venue, before both sides move on to Amsterdam on Thursday when the women will be looking for revenge against Germany (13:00) before the men face Belgium (15:30).