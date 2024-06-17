GB hockey select Roper for fourth Olympic Games

Laura Roper (left) has made more than 300 international appearances for Great Britain and England [Getty Images]

Laura Roper is set to play in her fourth Olympic Games after being named in Great Britain's squad for Paris 2024.

The 34-year-old is the team's most decorated Olympian, having won a medal at each of her three previous Games.

Defender Roper helped GB win gold at Rio 2016, as well as bronze at both London 2012 and Tokyo 2020.

Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb, Lily Owsley and Giselle Ansley have been selected for their third Games, while six of the women's 16-strong squad are set to make their Olympic debut.

Men's captain David Ames and Sam Ward have been called up for their third Games, while Jacob Draper, Rupert Shipperley, Phil Roper, Ollie Payne, Jack Waller and Liam Sanford have been selected for a second time.

Seven members of their 16-strong squad have received their first Olympic call-up.

Women's head coach David Ralph said: "Whether this is your fourth Games or your first, being selected for an Olympics is an incredibly special moment which I know means a lot to all of our players.

"The GB women's squad has a long history at the Olympic Games, and we now have the opportunity to create our own history. This is our moment and our chance to create memories for life."

Mark England, Team GB's chef de mission, added: "There is a fantastic wealth of experience across the two squads, along with some exciting Olympic debutants. This blend of experience will stand them in good stead this summer and I am confident that on their day they can match any team in the world."

GB women's squad: Giselle Ansley, Amy Costello, Fiona Crackles, Hannah French, Sophie Hamilton, Tess Howard, Sarah Jones, Lily Owsley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Flora Peel, Izzy Petter, Miriam Pritchard, Sarah Robertson, Laura Roper, Anna Toman, Charlotte Watson. Reserves: Grace Balsdon, Jess Buchanan, Lily Walker.

GB men's squad: James Albery, David Ames, Will Calnan, Jacob Draper, Gareth Furlong, David Goodfield, Lee Morton, Nick Park, Ollie Payne, Phil Roper, Liam Sanford, Rupert Shipperley, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward, Conor Williamson. Reserves: James Mazarelo, Tim Nurse, Tom Sorsby.