GB claim seven Para-triathlon medals in Swansea

Cashmore won Paralympic bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games [Getty Images]

Great Britain won seven medals at the World Triathlon Para Series in Swansea on Saturday, including three golds.

Claire Cashmore was victorious in the women's PTS5, while Dave Ellis and his guide Jack Hutchens triumphed in the men's PTVI.

Hannah Moore won the women's PTS4 event, with team-mate Megan Richter in second, while Michael Taylor claimed silver in the men's PTS4.

Alison Peasgood and her guide Brooke Gillies took bronze in the women's PTVI, with Mel Nicholls coming third in the women's PTWC.

Saturday's event was the penultimate race in which athletes can bank qualification points in their bid to book a place at this summer's Paralympic Games in Paris.