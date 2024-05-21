GB break winless run with Austria victory

Great Britain were relegated from the top division of the Ice Hockey World Championship on Monday. [Getty Images]

Great Britain have ended their losing streak at the Ice Hockey World Championship by winning their final Group A game 4-2 against Austria.

They fought back at the O2 Arena in Prague after going a goal behind to a goal from Austria's Clemens Unterweger.

Ben O'Connor fired a superb shot into the top corner to equalise for GB and then carrying their momentum into the second third Brett Perlini extended their lead before Evan Mosey and Robert Dowd scored one each.

Austria scored a late powerplay goal through Mario Huber with less than a minute to go.

A 5-2 loss against Norway on Monday meant GB were relegated from the top division of the competition.

Lucas Brine achieved a debut cap as he served as back-up to starting goalie Ben Bowns and Ben Davies won his 50th cap.