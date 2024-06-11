Gazzetta: Berardi gives green light to Juventus transfer

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Domenico Berardi is open to joining Juventus this summer, but the Bianconeri are yet to open talks with Sassuolo.

Injured Italian winger Berardi has given his green light to join Juventus this summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

We’ve been here already, as Berardi has been linked with a move to Turin practically every summer in the last eight years.

He was even under contract with Juventus in 2013 but didn’t make his debut with the Serie A giants.

Three years later, in 2016, he rejected a move to Turin probably fearing that he would have struggled with playing time.

Last summer, he agreed personal terms with the Bianconeri, but Sassuolo refused to sell him for less than €30m.

Now that the Neroverdi have been relegated to Serie B, Juventus may have a chance to sign Berardi on a cheap even if negotiations between the two clubs have not yet started.

Berardi’s €3m-a-year salary is pretty high for a second-division club, but Sassuolo don’t want to sell the most important player in the club’s history for a low fee.

Surely, they will require less than €30m as Berardi isn’t getting any younger and is expected to remain out of action until the end of the year with an Achilles tendon injury.

Juventus will need to sign more than a winger this summer especially after putting Federico Chiesa on the market.