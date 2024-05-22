Gayville-Volin tops MVP in Class B SoDak 16 softball

May 22—GAYVILLE, S.D. — No. 5 Gayville-Volin scored six times in the opening inning and picked up an 11-1 win in six innings over 12th-seeded Mount Vernon/Plankinton in the Class B state-qualifying round on Tuesday afternoon. The game was the only Class B SoDak 16 game played on Tuesday, despite rainy conditions across the state.

The Raiders' Andrea Miller had three RBIs, while Maia Achen, Teresa Stockman and Aliza Westrum each had two hits for G-V, which finished with 10 hits overall, while Paisley Dimmer scored twice. Ayla Dimmer was the winning pitcher, with one hit and one unearned run allowed in five innings, striking out four.

MVP scored in the fourth inning when Vanessa Hoffman singled to third base and scored Maryssa Van Gorp after a throwing error. It was MVP's only hit of the game. Freshman Madalynn Lorang had the ball for the Titans in the circle, throwing 4 2/3 innings with 10 hits and 11 runs (five earned) allowed and one strikeout.

The Titans' season ends at 5-8. Gayville-Volin (14-5) awaits the Class B state tournament on May 30 in Aberdeen. The Raiders have won seven of their last eight games.