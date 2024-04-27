Gayman named Central Region Pitcher of the Week

Apr. 26—After a complete game 5-0 shutout of Missouri Western last Friday, Missouri Southern pitcher Cole Gayman was named the Central Region Pitcher of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Gayman gave up just three hits while walking two and striking out five to log his ninth win and second complete game of the season.

His first complete game came in a 15-1 win over Ouachita Baptist on Feb. 9, when he gave up one run on one hit with nine strikeouts and two walks.

The junior from Webb City currently leads the MIAA with the lowest ERA (1.93) and opposing batting average (.173.) In 74.2 innings pitched, Gayman has struck out 79 hitters and has walked just 30.

The Regional award is the second for Gayman this season. He also received the Central Region Pitcher of the Week honor on Feb. 7, when he also was tabbed as the National Pitcher of the Week.

He was awarded his first Central Region Pitcher of the Week honor in the Lions season opener, in which he gave up just one hit in six innings of a 7-2 win over then-No. 17 Southern Arkansas. That lone hit was against the first batter he faced.

The most recent award adds to Gayman's extensive list of accomplishments so far this season. He also has been named MIAA Pitcher of the Week five times this season.

Gayman is tied with Central Missouri's Conner Wolf and Pittsburg State's Tanner Leslie for most wins in the MIAA at nine each. He has given up the fewest earned runs (16) of any MIAA pitchers. Three other pitchers are tied for second with 23 earned runs allowed.

He is second among MIAA pitchers in strikeouts (79) behind Northwest Missouri State's Casey Stalzer and leads the league in freezing batters with 29 strikeouts looking.

Gayman and the Lions (36-11, 23-7) close out their regular season against No. 2 Central Missouri (41-5, 27-3) in Warrensburg this weekend.