Gayman, Kusiak, Doherty earn All-American honors

May 31—Post-season accolades continue to roll in for the Missouri Southern baseball team.

The American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) announced its 2024 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II All-America teams on Friday, with junior pitcher Cole Gayman named as a first-teamer and senior infielder Henry Kusiak being selected to the second team.

The Division II College Coaches Association also announced its All-American teams on Thursday, with Gayman being selected as a third-team starting pitcher and third baseman Will Doherty earning an honorable mention.

This season, Gayman, of Webb City, has been named a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association first-team All-American, ABCA first-team All-American and a D2 CCA third-team All-American.

Kusiak, a Round Lake, Illinois senior, in addition to being named as an ABCA second-team All-American, was the MIAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player. He also was an MIAA Gold Glove selection and a two-time MIAA Hitter of the Week.

Doherty, a St. Louis sophomore, among other conference and regional awards, has been named a D2 CCA All-American Honorable Mention and was selected to the MIAA All-Tournament team.