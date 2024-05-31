Gayman, Doherty Earn D2CCA All-American Honors for MSSU Baseball

COLUMBUS, OH – More honors are headed in the direction of Missouri Southern baseball. Starting pitcher Cole Gayman and third baseman Will Doherty received all-American honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.

Cole Gayman would be named to third-team as a starting pitcher. The junior from Webb City would have a spectacular year on the mound for the Lions. Gayman would start 16 games, tie a program record 11 wins, would strikeout 90 batters, and finish the year with a 2.25 ERA.

Will Doherty would be an honorable mention at third base. The redshirt sophomore would finish the season with a .384 batting average, lead his team in hits with 94, and hit 11 home runs.

Missouri Southern would finish the season with a 44-15 record, as well as an MIAA championship, and appearance in the central region tournament.

