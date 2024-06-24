Gaylord's Ty Bensinger intercepts a pass during MHSFCA East vs. West All-Star Game

SOUTHFIELD — It has been a while since we saw a high school football game. Sitting here in late June, we are closer to the beginning of the 2024 high school football season than we are to the end of the 2023 season.

Still, this past weekend was an opportunity for 70 of the top graduating seniors to put on the pads one more time as high school football players as the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) hosted its annual East vs. West All-Star Game at Lawrence Tech University. And, after a historic season here in Gaylord, one of its stars got an invite to the game and got the opportunity to put on the Blue Devil helmet one last time.

GHS all-state defensive back and Northwood signee Ty Bensigner participated in the game, intercepting a pass in the second half of a 13-12 victory for his West All-Stars team.

Gaylord's Ty Bensinger participated in the MHSFCA East-West All-Star Game on Saturday, June 22 at Lawerence Tech University in Southfield, Mich.

Bensinger is no stranger to picking off opposing quarterbacks, leading a staunch Gaylord defense with four interceptions in 2023. Still, there may not have been one easier than the one he had in the game on Saturday; sitting back in his safety position, Bensinger barely had to move when an underthrown ball to the boundary landed right in his lap.

"I was just like 'Please don't drop this, please don't drop this thing'," said Bensinger. "It hit me in the chest, I got to the sideline. I saw a big dude and stepped out (of bounds). It was sweet."

He also recorded a few tackles and was on the field during the West's final stand, thwarting the East's two-point conversion attempt with under a minute left and sealing the one-point victory.

It was a performance reminiscent of many Friday nights in Gaylord this past season with Bensinger making winning plays for a winning team; along with his team-high four interceptions, he also had 70 tackles on defense while leading the run-heavy Gaylord offense with 1,122 yards while scoring 10 touchdowns for a Gaylord team that went 9-0, won the Big North Conference and the program's second district title.

For Bensinger, participating in an all-star game like this, meeting and training with some elite football players during some of the hottest days of the summer, was a lasting experience that he will take with him as he moves on to the next level.

"Oh man, it was so fun," said Bensinger. "Great group of guys. It was so fun to get close with them over just three days. I mean, we went through hell together. 100 degrees on this field and we were here for like six hours yesterday, four hours the day before. It was good, it was good to get close with this group of guys. They were super fun to play with."

