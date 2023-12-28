Gaylord's Sitz signs with Northern Michigan, latest football player to choose college home

GAYLORD ― A lot of what the Gaylord football program has accomplished these past two seasons has come from the hard work put in by the Class of 2024.

Fittingly, after matching the best season in program history this past fall, many of the key members of the successful Blue Devils senior class are now finding homes at the next level.

Another one of those key members made his commitment official at Gaylord's National Signing Day Ceremony last Wednesday, Dec. 20, at he signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Mich.

"When you go somewhere, you kind of just know," said Sitz. "I've been there a few times now, whether that's to camps or other visits, and I've loved it every single time. I love the coaches, I love the players, you know, and just the vision that they have for themselves. I want to be a part of that."

Carter Sitz signs his letter of intent to play football at Northern Michigan University during a ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Gaylord High School.

Sitz was a second-team All-Big North linebacker in 2023, starring on a unit that held opposing offenses to 13.2 points per game in the regular season. He wrapped the Blue Devils' historic 2023 campaign with 75 tackles (third-most on the team) and three sacks (T-third).

Like many players around Northern Michigan, Sitz's recruiting process began with him reaching out to coaches with hopes of sparking some interest, but that exchange started to turn around a bit during his junior year in 2022, the same season Gaylord went 6-3 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

By the time Sitz's senior year rolled around, he had received two scholarship offers from Wayne State and Albion, but things were different when he got the NMU offer on Nov. 13, shortly before taking his official visit. Less than a month later, he was committed to the Wildcats and head coach Shane Richardson.

"I'd already been up there and already loved it," said Sitz. "It was just a place I could see myself playing at."

Pretzlaff: How things fell into place for Michigan State football to land Brady Pretzlaff

All-state: Three Gaylord players, coaches among AP All-State honorees

NMU plays in NCAA Division II in the strong Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference alongside other Michigan-based programs like Ferris State, Grand Valley State, Wayne State, Saginaw Valley State, Davenport and Michigan Tech.

Sitz is one of five Gaylord football players committed or signed to play at the next level, including fellow linebacker Brady Pretzlaff, a three-star recruit who signed with Michigan State.

Contact GHT Sports Editor Dylan Jespersen at Djespersen@gaylordheraldtimes.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @dylanjespersen, and Instagram, @dylanjespersen

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Gaylord football's Carter Sitz signs with Northern Michigan University