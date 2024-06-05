Gaylord's run ends with 5-0 loss to No. 3 Midland in Division 2 regional semifinals

Jun. 4—CADILLAC — The Gaylord Blue Devils have had a flair for the dramatic so far this postseason.

After a 2-0 overtime victory against Marquette to open district tournament play, Gaylord went to a shootout against Petoskey and claimed the varsity girls soccer program's first district championship since 2006 by converting on all five penalty-kick shots in a 2-1 final — earning the Blue Devils a spot in Tuesday's Division 2 regional semifinal against third-ranked Midland in Cadillac.

But that is where the drama would end as Midland scored twice in the first half and tallied three more goals in the final 40 minutes to defeat the Blue Devils, 5-0.

"The girls competed. They hung in there on their own and fought really hard," Gaylord head coach Chris Adams said. "What (Midland) wants to do is make the field as big as they can, find those gaps, and hit quick. They're really good at what they do. That's why they're No. 3 in the state."

Midland (16-1-3) came in winners of eight straight and had not lost since April 15, picking up two ties — one against Saginaw Valley Conference champion Midland Dow and the other against Grand Blanc — among a baker's dozen wins after falling to Flint Powers Catholic on Tax Day. The Chemics have allowed just five goals in their now nine-game win streak, outscoring their opponents 18-2 in the postseason.

The Blue Devils (10-7-4) have been the surprise team of the D2 tournament after coming into the playoffs with three losses in their last four regular-season games. But Gaylord showed some grit and determination to knock off Marquette and Big North Conference foe Petoskey, which previously beat the Blue Devils twice in 2024.

With those two resumés set to clash, the Chemics and Blue Devils battled it out in the first half, but Midland's depth and pressure kept Gaylord from mounting any comeback in the second.

"They should be proud of what they've done all season to get to this point," Adams said. "All season, we've hung with some of the best teams out there. This one game does not make or break our season. Unfortunately, it is the end for us, but they are going home with some medals that they should be really happy with."

Adams said that, despite the loss Tuesday, his Blue Devils still finished the season on a high note.

"That win against Petoskey and then coming in and competing against Midland, that's a really strong end to our season," he said. "The best thing about this team all season has been the coachability. I can give them information, and they'll really lean on that and trust that with everything they have to execute it."

The loss ends the high school soccer careers of nine Gaylord Blue Devils — Elly Kuras, Jenny English, Haiven Gautreau, Mariah Turner, Mischa Beyers, Emma Gerstenberger, Justice Wierciak, Claire Gorno and Makena McVannel.

"All of our nine seniors, a big shoutout to them. What an amazing season they all had," Adams said, mentioning his three team captains in Gorno, Gerstenberger and Turner.

Gaylord features a wealth of young talent that now has valuable postseason experience as the program moves forward.

"We're going to have some areas all around the field that we're going to have to work out how to fill, but the beauty of it is that we're also really young," Adams said. "Having that youth coming through and gaining that experience is going to set them up for many years to come."

Adams said those two postseason wins serve as a statement for what lies ahead at Gaylord.

"Coming into this game with six freshmen, four or five sophomores and a couple of juniors, we're set with some really good players for the years to come," he said. "I'm really excited about that."