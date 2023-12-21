Gaylord's Pretzlaff flips to Michigan State

Dec. 20—GAYLORD — A new coat of paint, and Brady Pretzlaff has a new home.

Who new college recruiting involved so much paint?

Pretzlaff's parents Jeff and Molly painted their basement Minnesota's colors — maroon and gold — long ago, when Brady committed to play for the Golden Gophers.

On Wednesday, Pretzlaff flipped his commitment to Michigan State after announcing Dec. 13 that he was decommitting from the Gophers and considering other opportunities.

"Now we're painting the basement again," Jeff Pretzlaff said at Gaylord's signing ceremony, where six other Blue Devils signed with colleges. "But you dream of your son doing things like this."

The first-team all-state linebacker came into signing day ranked as the No. 60 linebacker nationally in the 2024 recruiting class, and Michigan's No. 14 overall recruit. Three of Michigan's top 20 recruits signed with MSU.

Brady Pretzlaff pulled an MSU hat out of his Gaylord football backpack when it was his turn at the signing ceremony. He said he'd decided about a week ago, and sent his paperwork in to Michigan State earlier in the day, making the post-school ceremony purely ceremonial for him. After all, the new green-and-white paint job was already dry.

Also signing at Gaylord's ceremony Wednesday were Alexis Shepherd (Toledo softball), Avery Parker (Northwood women's basketball), Addison Wangler (Ferris State softball), Carter Sitz (Northern Michigan football), Braleigh Miller (Ferris State softball) and Taylor Moeggenberg (Cornerstone softball). Softball player Jayden Jones signed to Virginia Tech, but was traveling and couldn't attend the ceremony.

"I sat down with Brady as a freshman, and his dream back then was to play in the Big Ten," Blue Devils third-year head coach D.J. Szymoniak said. "He never wavered from that. He sets such an example for our other dudes."

Some recruiting websites compared Pretzlaff to a trio of Bulloughs — Traverse City St. Francis grads Max, Riley and Byron — who all played linebacker at MSU.

"I'm honored to be able to be compared to them," Pretzlaff said. "They did great things at Michigan State from the linebacker position. We have a lot of similarities. If I can play up to that level, that would be amazing."

Joe Rossi helped recruit Pretzlaff to Minnesota, so when Rossi left the Gophers for the defensive coordinator position at Michigan State under first-year head coach Jonathan Smith, the Spartans were certainly on the table.

Smith offered Pretzlaff even before the hiring of Rossi came out. Pretzlaff had already visited MSU Dec. 10 and de-committed from Minnesota and was headed back to Gaylord when news of Rossi's hiring at MSU broke. The Spartans announced Rossi's hire last Thursday.

"That's when we really sat down and kind of thought that that's where we wanted to be and got the decommitment going and then recommitted and then announced it today," said Pretzlaff, who plans to major in finance. "That's how the process went. Coach Rossi, we built a great relationship. He's been over to Gaylord seven times now, so we built a really great relationship, and I can't wait to play and learn under him."

Michigan soon also offered, and Pretzlaff — whose parents are longtime U-M fans — took a visit there last week.

Smith said in today's signing day press conference that he wanted high school recruiting to be the base of the team's roster, but the Spartans would always be looking at the transfer portal as well.

Pretzlaff's teammate, offensive lineman Conner Calano, had "CMU" on his belly in athletic tape underneath a shirt, and jokingly voiced his preference for the Chippewas at several points during the ceremony. CMU was the first Division 1 school to offer Pretzlaff a scholarship.

Pretzlaff's other finalists were Michigan, Stanford and Illinois (which jumped in not long after the CMU offer).

"I was definitely leaning towards Michigan State the whole time," he said. "I did look at my other options, just to make sure I was making the right decision and that I was sound with it. But definitely throughout the whole process, it was leaning Michigan State for sure."

Three of MSU's 19 signings Wednesday were from Michigan, including River Rouge receiver Nick Marsh and Portage Northern linebacker Jadyn Walker.

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.