Gaylord's Brady Pretzlaff chooses Michigan State football after late switch

GAYLORD ― A week and a half after decommitting from the University of Minnesota, Gaylord linebacker Brady Pretzlaff has chosen his new college home, committing to Michigan State on Wednesday afternoon.

Pretzlaff, a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, committed to the Golden Gophers in January but received renewed recruiting interest in recent weeks. He quickly became a top target of new MSU coach Jonathan Smith, visiting East Lansing on Dec. 9 shortly before decommitting from Minnesota on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

He also held offers from Michigan, Stanford, Illinois and Central Michigan, but will stay close to home with this decision.

Pretzlaff helped lead Gaylord to an undefeated regular season in 2023, matching the program's deepest run in the MHSAA playoffs while winning its first outright Big North Conference title and district title since 2002. He earned back-to-back all-state honors, leading the team with 126 tackles and eight sacks.

