Gaylord LB Pretzlaff decommits from Minnesota

Dec. 13—GAYLORD — Gaylord star linebacker Brady Pretzlaff is opening his football recruitment back up.

The senior all-state linebacker previously committed to Minnesota, but decommitted Wednesday, according to a social media post.

Pretzlaff said this week via text message that he was "taking everything into consideration."

Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, who helped recruit Pretzlaff to the Golden Gophers, was widely reported Monday to have accepted the same job at Michigan State, joining the staff of new MSU head coach Jonathan Smith.

Pretzlaff, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, visited the Spartans over the weekend.

Pretzlaff posted Dec. 1 on Twitter that he'd been re-offered my Michigan State. Five days later, he said an offer also came in from the University of Michigan.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker led Gaylord to a 9-0 regular season, a district title and tying the program win record at 11. He produced 63.5 tackles and 2.5 sacks and led team in receiving with 23 catches for 334 yards and two touchdowns.

Minnesota (5-7) plays Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit on Dec. 26. Co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Nick Monroe is reportedly in line to take over as coordinator for that game.

Michigan State (4-8), which had 23 players so far (including one linebacker) enter the transfer portal after a poor season in which embattled head coach Mel Tucker was fired for cause in mid-season, did not qualify for a bowl game.

