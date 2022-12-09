Gayle King on conversation with Brittney Griner’s wife following her release
“CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King spoke to Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, following Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison.
Brittney Griner is returning to the United States after she was traded with Russia in a prisoner swap for a notorious arms dealer.
It’s a moment so many have been waiting for.
WNBA star Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil after arriving early Friday at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas. Griner was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges and was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Nancy Cordes reports.
'Painstaking, extraordinary' negotiations.
WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is back in Texas and now undergoing evaluation after being detained in Russia for almost 10 months. President Biden celebrated Griner's release following months of "painstaking" negotiations, but he's receiving some backlash for not securing the release of a second American, Paul Whelan, who the State Department says has been wrongfully detained in Russia since 2018.
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and is now a registered independent. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains why Democrats are still confident in their Senate majority, and what the move could mean for Sinema when she's up for reelection in 2024.
The brother of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly four years, slammed former President Trump on Friday after Trump criticized the Biden administration for the deal it struck to free WNBA star Brittney Griner but not Whelan. David Whelan said in a post on Twitter that Trump seems to…
Foreign policy experts warn the release of Viktor Bout could incentive future kidnappings of Americans.
Bout, who spent 14 years in U.S. jail for arms trafficking, money laundering and conspiring to kill Americans, was swapped on Thursday for the basketball star, jailed this year for bringing cannabis vape oil when arriving to play for a Russian team. Russia's FSB security service released images of the two being led past each other on the tarmac at the airport in Abu Dhabi during the swap, although the video cuts away as they pass and there was no footage showing them interacting.
Last month, Walker easily defeated Warnock in Johnson County 74%-26%, but the Republican was still taken aback by the result, per The Daily Beast.
“This is the MOST never happened thing ever,” one Twitter user cracked about the comments from Donald Trump's son.
President Biden said Thursday that he agreed to exchange Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with Russia.
Through a new prioritization clause in the CBA to sponsorship and marketing deals, this is what the WNBA and women's sports supporters are doing to increase athletes' compensation.
Former President Trump attacked Brittney Griner, the women’s professional basketball player who was freed on Thursday after spending nearly a year in Russian captivity as part of a prisoner swap deal with the Biden administration. “What kind of a deal is it to swap Brittney Griner, a basketball player who openly hates our country for…