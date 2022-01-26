The Saints are looking for a head coach for the first time in a long time and it didn’t take long for one name to pop up as a favorite to succeed Sean Payton.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen had an interview with the Bears scheduled for the same day that Payton announced he is stepping down after 16 seasons in New Orleans, but it was called off. Allen has head coaching experience with the Rams and he stepped in when Payton was sidelined by COVID, which adds to the reasons to think he’s in line to replace his boss.

While Allen may look like the favorite, Saints owner Gayle Benson promised the team would take a long look at candidates inside and outside the organization before making any decisions.

“We’re going to make a thorough search and choose the right person for the position,” Benson said, via Luke Johnson of Nola.com.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was a Saints assistant before going to Detroit and his name has also come up as an expected interview in New Orleans. A truly thorough search would go deeper than that, but it could still wind up with a familiar face taking a step up the ladder in New Orleans.

Gayle Benson: We’re going to make a thorough search originally appeared on Pro Football Talk