Gay player makes NFL history
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Raiders’ lineman Carl Nassib announced he is gay, making him the first active NFL player to come out publicly. ABC News’ Will Ganss has more.
Raiders’ lineman Carl Nassib announced he is gay, making him the first active NFL player to come out publicly. ABC News’ Will Ganss has more.
Some of the best tight ends are gathered in Nashville this week for the first Tight End University Summit. Tim Tebow is not one of the attendees. He was not invited. Tebow is trying to make the transition from quarterback to tight end with the Jaguars. 49ers tight end George Kittle and recently retired tight [more]
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appears on the new episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO. And something he says will have people talking in barber shops and beyond. HBO has posted a promo for the episode. Regarding his 2020 foray into free agency, Brady says this about an unnamed NFL franchise: “One of the teams, they [more]
Vikings rookie DT Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while visiting his aunt in Washington D.C.
Tom Brady questioned why one team passed on him to stick with their established starter last season.
Houston would be receiving Kristaps Porzingis in the hypothetical three-team trade presented by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.
Two years ago, Nick Saban pulled off one of his biggest-ever recruiting gets when he flipped five-star quarterback Bryce Young from hometown Southern California. Now, the Alabama head coach is trying to repeat the feat with one of Young’s former high school teammates. Five-star cornerback Domani Jackson traveled to Tuscaloosa, Ala. this past weekend where he was able to reconnect with Young while talking to the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff.
New York Islanders star Mathew Barzal felled Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta with a cross-check to the face in Tampa Bay's blowout victory in Game 5.
Ben Simmons' reluctance to contribute has become historically bad, and on Sunday night he made a decision that was inexcusable. By Adam Hermann
If there is one person to blame for the Philadelphia 76ers’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks, it’s Ben Simmons. The supposed final piece of "The Process," Simmons has become more of a liability than help for the 76ers. Simmons and Joel Embiid were supposed to lead the 76ers to the promised land. Simmons has some positive aspects of his game, such as his playmaking ability and defense, but his weaknesses are too prominent. He can't shoot and it's arguable he's afraid to shoot. He shot the ball only four
There wasn't an outpouring of response from NFL players to Nassib's news, but those who spoke out were supportive.
Teleporting through Hayward Field during the track and field Olympic Trials on Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson looked like a meteor. There was her sheer speed: at just 21, Richardson is currently the fastest woman in the nation, and her time of 10.86 seconds during the 100-meter dash secured her spot on Team USA for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.
David Ross immediately benched Javier Baez after his blunder on the bases.
The six most intriguing offseason additions for the San Francisco 49ers.
NBA legend Magic Johnson said on ESPN that the Ben Simmons era in Philly is over. Ben… it’s time for a change. It’s time for a change because he can’t recover from this, Magic Johnson. According to Magic, the damage has been done both inside the locker room and within the fanbase
The Las Vegas Raiders' Carl Nassib announces he is gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so. Former NBA player Jason Collins knows what's next for Nassib.
Why did the Boston Celtics make the Kemba Walker trade with the Thunder? C's president of basketball operations Brad Stevens provided a few reasons Monday.
Eli Manning will never stop roasting ex-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for his two Super Bowl losses to the New York Giants.
Which Big Ten programs have the most players in the College Football Hall of Fame? We rank them from least to most. Where is Ohio State?
Tom Brady just took a shot at a team that passed on him last offseason. It might be the Bears he's talking about.
Andy Reid tried to take the high road but Le'Veon Bell just isn't buying it.