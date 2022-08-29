Will Gavin Wimsatt be the Rutgers starting quarterback come their Big Ten opener against Iowa? BTN gives their answer

Gavin Wimsatt is undoubtedly the future of Rutgers football. The question is, however, if Wimsatt is ready to start for the Scarlet Knights this week in the season opener at Boston College.

It may not be this weekend, but the Big Ten Network trio of Dave Revsine, Nicole Auerbach and Howard Griffith believe that by the start of the Big Ten schedule, Wimsatt could well be the Rutgers starter. Rutgers has a trio of non-conference games before opening the conference schedule against Iowa on Sept. 24.

The three Big Ten personalities fielded a mailbag question on ‘B1G Today’ about who starts for Rutgers come the start of the Big Ten conference schedule.

Griffith, a former fullback at Illinois, thinks that it will incumbent starter Noah Vedral who is probably the safe bet to start the season for Rutgers. Vedral has been the de-facto starter for the Scarlet Knights the past two seasons.

Vedral represents that best option for a Rutgers team looking to be bowl eligible for the first time since 2014.

“I still think that this is a good football team, right? So I think you go with the experience, you got to try to win some game and – not try to, you got to go out and win games,” Griffith said. “I think they’ll be better than they were last year. So you need to make sure that the quarterback position is solidified.”

Wimsatt, a former four-star recruit, is a redshirt freshman who saw limited action last season. He showed some promise despite enrolling last September at Rutgers after graduating early from high school. He played in the first three games of his senior season at Owensboro High School (Owensboro, KY) before making the shock move to the Big Ten.

Last season, Wimsatt played in three regular-season games as well as the second half of the Gator Bowl.

Dave Revsine, who was part of the campus tour of Big Ten programs in early August, liked what he saw from Wimsatt. The BTN personality said that Wimsatt “has a big time arm – he threw a few passes when we were there – it’s effortless.”

“I think if he’s the guy, the future, if he’s the quarterback who’s going to take this offense to a different level than it’s been, you know, in how many years?” Auerbach said. “I mean, I think they’re gonna go to him at some point. Maybe you’re not ready to do it right at the start of the season, but in a few weeks.”

