Gavin Wimsatt’s greatest growth? Handling adversity: ‘He’s built to handle any situation’

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Gavin Wimsattt put together another solid performance for Rutgers football in Saturday night’s 36-7 win over Temple. But in what ended up being a lopsided score, Wimsatt had to dig deep at times in the second half just when it seemed like momentum might be slipping away from Rutgers.

And it was the kind of performance that showed how Wimsatt is developing, not just in running the offense but in his ability as a leader. When things didn’t go well on Saturday night, Wimsatt and the Rutgers offense didn’t fold.

After a strong start and a 13-0 Rutgers lead at halftime (Wimsatttt was 8-of-14 for 129 yards with a touchdown in the first half), the Rutgers quarterback missed on his first four targets in the third quarter. With 14:56 left in the fourth quarter, Rutgers found itself clinging to a 13-7 lead with Temple seemingly sniffing blood.

But the offense found its footing and would score the final 23 points of the game. Wimsatt finished 11-of-22 for 199 yards with a touchdown.

It was a nice bounceback from Wimsatt, who admitted that he might not have dug himself out of a hole last year like the one he faced on Saturday night in the third quarter.

“I would say it is just preparation. You know, we’ve been through practices where we go through similar situations and the thing (is) you just got to talk yourself through it…. one play at a time,” Wimsatt said after the game. “You don’t really have to overthink it. And a lot of times I would say yeah, for sure last year I would maybe overemphasize it and instead of just taking it one play at a time. Thinking about the result instead of just taking it one play at a time.”

Wimsatt has not turned the ball over now in two games to start the season. He has 361 passing yards and two passing touchdowns as well as one rushing touchdown.

He has completed 54 percent of his passes on the year.

It is a small sample size of just two games, but that is nearly 10 percentage points higher than the previous season. Marked improvement for sure in an offense that definitely seems well-suited to his strengths.

Yet, what was most noticeable was how Wimsatt responded to the adversity of three straight failed drives. He didn’t hang his head, he didn’t stumble. Instead, he came out in the fourth quarter and played complementary football as Rutgers improved to 2-0.

“Man, Gavin is a competitor that’s one thing about him,” said wide receiver JaQuae Jackson. “You know, he’s built to handle any situation that comes his way. He’s the leader of the offense, so he’s gonna make sure we ‘CHOP’ every moment and get the offense going every time.”

An addition out of the transfer portal, Jackson had one catch for four yards last week in the win over Northwestern. Against Temple, he had four catches for 95 yards.

He had a 61-yard catch in the second quarter on a go-route that he nearly broke for a touchdown.

The numbers from Wimsatt don’t jump off the page, but after a summer where he got more comfortable in the offense, he performed well against a Temple team that nearly beat Rutgers last year.

“I thought he managed the game, right? He played well,” Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said. “He took some hits, which I hope he’s going to be okay tomorrow. I think he is. But he’s been sacked one time, which is a tribute to the line as well as him, knowing where to go with the football and getting it out of his hands. Overall, I think another step in the right direction.”

