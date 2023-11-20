Gavin Wimsatt has the full support of Greg Schiano: ‘Gavin played his best game as a Rutgers player against Penn State’

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers football may have failed to find the end zone for a second straight game, but head coach Greg Schiano believes that Saturday’s performance was the best of quarterback Gavin Wimsatt’s college career.

In a 27-6 loss at No. 12 Penn State, Wimsatt finished the game 10-of-16 for 131 yards with an interception. He rushed the ball 17 times for 31 yards. It was an improvement over the week before, where Wimsatt and the entire offense struggled to move the ball in a 22-0 loss at Iowa.

The one knock against his performance would be the turnovers. All three Rutgers turnovers (two fumbles and one interception) had some level of involvement from Wimsatt.

Asked on Monday about his confidence in Wimsatt, Schiano fully embraced his 20-year old quarterback.

“Very high. I felt Gavin played his best game as a Rutgers player on Saturday. Just you know, we played against the No. 2-ranked defense in America. They lead the in addition in sacks. Gavin stood in there, delivered the ball well,” Schiano said. “The thing that glares (are) the three turnovers. Well, the one, as I said, the guy beat him to the back of his drop, so I’m not sure what he’s supposed to do there. The second one was on a mesh and I’m not going to get into the particulars on that. And then the interception is a tough one. They kind of got us and they did a good job. Could we have avoided it? Sure. But they are on scholarship, too – they are a good team. But from an execution standpoint, Gavin played his best game as a Rutgers player against Penn State. “Now what I’m hopeful for is now we go do it again and take a little step in the Maryland game, because if he does that, we’re going to be in a good place.”

Rutgers is 6-5 (3-5 Big Ten) and hosts Maryland (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) on Saturday afternoon at SHI Stadium (3:30 PM ET, Big Ten Network).

It is an important game for Rutgers and Schiano, as a win would guarantee the program’s first winning season since 2014. It would add further validity to the rebuilding effort now in its fourth year under Schiano.

The rebuild is very much tied to Wimsatt and his development. There has undoubtedly been so growth here from Wimsatt, even as the offense has struggled a bit during this three-game losing streak. Penalties, miscues and turnovers have haunted Rutgers during this stretch.

And against three straight-ranked opponents, those types of mistakes ended up being too costly.

Schiano saw in Saturday a step forward after four straight games where Wimsatt’s completion dropped week-to-week.

“I think he’s really beginning to understand the preparation necessary and he’s always been a guy that prepares, but to play quarterback at this level, I don’t think anybody understands unless they have done it or they have coached it. It’s really, really detailed and there’s so many things you have to make split-second decisions on. You know, most people can’t do it on a video game, forget do it live when you might get smashed in the back of the head,” Schiano said. “So I think it’s underestimated. I’ve said it so many times, and I think people just, oh, he’s saying that to protect the quarterbacks. To me, it’s the most difficult thing to do in sport, and some would argue, if you have to pitch a whole game — yeah, but no one it trying to hit you in the back of the head when you’re pitching. You have to do all this stuff and over guy in the other-colored jersey is trying to keep you from doing it. Some of them by hitting you, some of them by covering the guys you’re throwing to, some of them by trying to trick you. “So I think playing quarterback is a tremendous responsibility, a tremendously huge job and I think Gavin is getting better at it every week.”

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) stands in the pocket to pass in the second half of…

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) stands in the pocket to pass in the second half of an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Gavin Wimsatt #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights hands the…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Gavin Wimsatt #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights hands the ball off to Kyle Monangai #5 during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Penn State cornerback Kalen King (4) tackles Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) during an NCAA…

Penn State cornerback Kalen King (4) tackles Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) finds running room during the second half of an…

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) finds running room during the second half of an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) carries the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn…

Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) carries the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano yells at officiating crew members during an NCAA football game…

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano yells at officiating crew members during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano yells at officiating crew members during an NCAA football game…

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano yells at officiating crew members during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov.…

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers defensive back Eric Rogers (0) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for…

Rutgers defensive back Eric Rogers (0) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Penn State wide receiver Dante Cephas (3) during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers defensive back Eric Rogers (0) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for…

Rutgers defensive back Eric Rogers (0) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Penn State wide receiver Dante Cephas (3) during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) runs with the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn…

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) runs with the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) protects the ball as he runs during an NCAA football…

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) protects the ball as he runs during an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (23) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during an NCAA…

Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (23) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt prepares to throw during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday,…

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt prepares to throw during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10)…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) fights for yards as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Eric Rogers (0) pursues during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) fight…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) fight for yards after the catch against Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (1) during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) scrambles as…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) scrambles as Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Chop Robinson (44) attempts to tackle during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA;Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (right) talks with…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA;Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (right) talks with the line judge during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Omari Evans (5)…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Omari Evans (5) dives for yards in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Eric Rogers (0) during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (44) kicks…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (44) kicks a field goal as punter Riley Thompson (95) holds and Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Desmond Igbinosun (4) defends during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Liam Clifford (2)…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Liam Clifford (2) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball against Flip Dixon #10 and Eric Rogers #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates with Alex Felkins #91 and teammates after an offensive touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks on during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire