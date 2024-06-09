Gavin Sheets hits first career grand slam vs. Red Sox on Saturday afternoon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Heading into their matchup against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox were looking for their first set of back-to-back wins since May 15.

Enter Gavin Sheets.

Sheets hit his first career grand slam on Saturday night giving the White Sox a 5-1 lead over the Red Sox in the bottom of the fifth inning.

"It's exciting," Sheets told reporters after the game. "We fed off the energy of the fans today. We had a good crowd and that was a big moment. So that was that was fun."

This season, Sheets is slashing .246/.348/.440 with seven home runs and a team-leading 27 RBIs.

"He's done some really good things," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told the media after the game on Saturday. "If you look at the adjustments he made from last year to this year and the walks and the on-base percentage...he did some really good work in the off season, and he's actually executing it now during the season."

Sheets' seventh home run of the season gives him the second-most on the team, only behind Paul DeJong, who has 11.

The White Sox went on to beat the Red Sox 6-2, winning their first set of back-to-back games since May 15.

