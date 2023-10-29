Gavin Newsom and Xi Jinping are ‘two peas in a pod’, says Ron DeSantis

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, receives a warm welcome from president Xi Jinping in Beijing - Office of the Governor of California/ap/Office of the Governor of California/ap

Gavin Newsom and Xi Jinping are like “two peas in a pod”, Ron DeSantis has said as he criticised the California governor for being too close to Beijing.

The Democrat rising star met the Chinese president and other senior leaders during a trip to the Far East last week. The warm welcome he received contrasted sharply with the tense relationship between China and the United States, which has soured over trade, spying allegations and the status of Taiwan.

Mr DeSantis, a Republican presidential hopeful who has cast Chinese-American tensions as a new Cold War, took aim at Mr Newsom’s trip, saying it makes it look like the US is willing to “grovel” before Beijing’s authoritarian leader.

“When I saw the photos, the thing that came to my mind was – you know, these are guys that are two peas in the pod with respect to Covid, draconian Covid policies,” Mr DeSantis told the Daily Mail.

Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida - Getty/Ethan Miller

Mr Newsom has increased his profile in the US in recent months as a top defender of president Joe Biden’s re-election campaign. But he has ignited suspicions about his own political aspirations by agreeing to go up against Mr DeSantis in a televised debate next month.

In China, Mr Newsom, the first US governor to visit in four years, said he and Mr Xi discussed issues including climate change, human rights violations and the subversion of democracy in Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang and Taiwan.

The 56-year-old, whose main mission in China was to promote climate action, also met the leaders of five provinces and talked about how to advance clean energy and tackle global warming while growing the economy.

Mr Xi told Mr Newsom that he hoped his visit would “play a positive role in expanding cooperation between China and California and promoting the healthy and stable development of Sino-US relations”, according to Chinese state media.

Mr Newsom’s trip comes ahead of an expected meeting between Mr Xi and Mr Biden on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco in November. The two leaders last met a year ago at the G-20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Mr DeSantis is one of several Republican candidates – including Donald Trump – who have declared their candidacy for the US presidential elections in 2024. But Mr DeSantis, the governor of Florida, has been struggling for support and airtime.