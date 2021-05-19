Gavin Lux hits 1st grand slam, Dodgers top Arizona 9-1

  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts rounds second after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    1/5

    Diamondbacks Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts rounds second after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, left, heads to third after hitting a two-run home run as Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Corbin Martin stands on the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    2/5

    Diamondbacks Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, left, heads to third after hitting a two-run home run as Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Corbin Martin stands on the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith, right, makes a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith as second baseman Andrew Young collides with him during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    3/5

    Diamondbacks Dodgers Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith, right, makes a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith as second baseman Andrew Young collides with him during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Corbin Martin throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    4/5

    Diamondbacks Dodgers Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Corbin Martin throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    5/5

    Diamondbacks Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts rounds second after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, left, heads to third after hitting a two-run home run as Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Corbin Martin stands on the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith, right, makes a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith as second baseman Andrew Young collides with him during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Corbin Martin throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GREG BEACHAM
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gavin Lux hit his first career grand slam and Julio Urías pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ sixth victory in seven games, 9-1 over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

Mookie Betts hit a leadoff homer and Chris Taylor added a tiebreaking, two-run shot in the fifth inning before Lux broke it open in the seventh, putting his second homer of the season into the short right field porch off Kevin Ginkel.

“Off the bat, I kind of thought it was going to be a double, but it carried a little bit,” Lux said. “I’m just getting more comfortable after coming back from the wrist injury. The more at-bats I get, my timing gets better.”

Lux was a surefire prospect who took more time than expected to click in the majors, but the infielder has got it together now: He is 18 for 52 (.346) with two homers, 12 RBIs, and seven multi-hit performances in Los Angeles’ last 14 games. It’s happening just in time for the Dodgers, who have moved Lux to shortstop after losing World Series MVP Corey Seager indefinitely to a broken hand last weekend.

Lux also overcame a wardrobe malfunction: He has been wearing extra-tight uniform pants throughout his recent offensive surge after first putting them on in support of teammate Walker Buehler, who also loves tight pants — but Lux ripped a hole in the seat while sliding in the sixth, forcing him to change before his grand slam.

After a 13-2 start to the season that was followed by a three-week slump, the defending World Series champions are dominating again with just one loss on their nine-game homestand, scoring 43 runs in seven games while getting a series of impressive starts from their rotation.

Urías (6-1) retired 13 straight batters from the second inning until the seventh. The Dodgers’ World Series-clinching hero is off to an outstanding start in LA’s rotation, and he yielded two runs and five hits with 14 strikeouts over 13 2/3 innings in his two starts on this homestand.

Nick Ahmed had an RBI double for the injury-depleted Diamondbacks, who have lost six of seven after dropping the first two in this four-game set. Arizona has 11 hits and two runs in its last three games.

MARTIN'S ROAD

Corbin Martin (0-1) yielded four hits, four walks and three runs over five innings in his Arizona debut, his first major league start in just under two years and his first since undergoing Tommy John surgery shortly before the Astros traded him to the Diamondbacks in July 2019.

“It’s been a long road, and something I’ve been working really hard to get back to, and I’m just glad they had faith in me,” said Martin, who came up from Triple-A Reno to make the start. “The last time I was in LA, I was actually getting the surgery.”

Martin was the Diamondbacks' most important return when they traded Zack Greinke to Houston, and he finally got back to the big leagues due to Arizona’s rash of pitching injuries. Aside from Betts' homer on his second pitch and Taylor's shot in the fifth, Martin was solid.

“At a moment’s notice, I thought Corbin Martin came in here and did a fantastic job on a big stage,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "He handled it so well. If we would have scored some runs for him, it would have been different."

ROYAL ALBERT HBP

Albert Pujols went 0 for 3 in his second game with the Dodgers, but the slugger drove in his second run for his new team when he was hit by a pitch in the seventh with the bases loaded.

YOSHI'S STORY

Yoshi Tsutsugo went 0 for 2 with two walks while playing left field in his debut for the Dodgers, who acquired the former Japanese star from Tampa Bay last Saturday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Luke Weaver went on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. He'll be reassessed in a few weeks. ... Madison Bumgarner should make his next start, Lovullo said. Bumgarner left after four innings Monday with a left adductor strain.

Dodgers: LHP Garrett Cleavinger went on the injured list with left forearm inflammation, and LHP Alex Vesia was recalled a day after being sent down.

UP NEXT

Clayton Kershaw (6-3, 3.20 ERA) takes the mound for his second start of the homestand after racking up 11 strikeouts while beating Miami last Friday. The Diamondbacks hadn't announced their starter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Lakers finish regular season with No. 1 ranked defense

    Despite the myriad injuries and setbacks, the Los Angeles Lakers maintained the NBA's best defense in the 2020-21 season.

  • MLB roundup: Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's

    Detroit right-hander Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter of the season Tuesday, leading the Tigers past the host Seattle Mariners 5-0. Turnbull (3-2) walked two and struck out nine. The Mariners were no-hit for the second time this month, as the Baltimore Orioles' John Means accomplished the feat on May 5 in Seattle.

  • Calvin Anderson signs tender

    Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson has signed his exclusive rights tender with the Broncos. Anderson, 25, played all 16 games last season, with two starts. He saw action on 132 offensive plays and 67 on special teams. He started at left tackle against the Panthers and right tackle against the Raiders. Anderson will be in the [more]

  • Naylor HR in 8th sends Indians over Trout-less Angels 6-5

    In a game that featured five home runs and included another drive by Shohei Ohtani, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Indians won it with the last blast. Naylor hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning as the Indians snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. “I knew going into the inning we could change things if we could get one more on the board,” said Naylor, who went 2 for 4 for his sixth multihit game this month.

  • Men arrested over pro-Palestine convoy linked to previous anti-Semitic incident

    A pro-Palestine convoy car, from which activists chanted: "F--- the Jews, rape their daughters" was linked to another “anti-Semitic attack” hours before, it has emerged, as plans for another protest circulated online. On Sunday, activists protesting against Israel's attacks on Gaza drove in convoy through Jewish neighbourhoods in north-west London. The Metropolitan Police have since arrested and bailed four men in connection with a video which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted through a megaphone from a car. On Monday, The Telegraph revealed that police forces in Manchester and Essex were also investigating separate reports of anti-Semitic incidents. The multiple investigations prompted the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that protects British Jews from anti-Semitism and related threats, to warn that incidents of anti-Semitism in the UK would “continue, or indeed worsen”, until the conflict in the Middle East subsides.

  • Broncos waive DaeSean Hamilton with non-football injury designation

    The Broncos waived receiver DaeSean Hamilton with a non-football injury designation, Mike Klis of 9News reports. The team will place him on the reserve/non-football injury list once he clears waivers. The Broncos had a deal in place to trade Hamilton before Hamilton tore an anterior cruciate ligament while working out away from the team facility. [more]

  • This Top Computer and Technology Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • Kaia Gerber says her relationship with 'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi has 'opened' her eyes to the 'possibilities of love'

    The 19-year-old model and the 23-year-old actor have been romantically linked since September, when they were spotted together in Malibu.

  • Federer says he can't even think of winning French Open

    The 39-year-old was up 4-2 in the final set against world number 75 Pablo Andujar of Spain but lost the next four games to lose 6-4 4-6 6-4 in his only tuneup event on clay before the French Open starts on May 30. It was Federer's first match since his comeback in Doha in March after sitting out over a year due to two knee surgeries. "I think when you played so little and you know where your level is at, and I think you saw that today, how can I think of winning the French Open?" the 20-times major winner told reporters.

  • D-backs vs. Dodgers Highlights

    Betts, Taylor, Lux hit homers for the 9-1 win

  • Frank Vogel gives update on LeBron James’ ankle ahead of Warriors game

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel explained LeBron James' status ahead of Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

  • Celtics' Robert Williams exits play-in game vs. Wizards with injury

    The Celtics lost Robert Williams in the second quarter of Tuesday's play-in game vs. the Wizards as the big man left with an injury.

  • Jerry Bruckheimer Weighs in on Tarantino’s ‘Top Gun’ Gay Film Monologue: ‘A Compliment’

    Tarantino appears in the 1994 movie "Sleep with Me" to explain why "Top Gun" is really about one man’s struggle with his own homosexuality.

  • NBA news: League to use coinflips to determine draft order, Lakers tied for 21st pick

    The NBA will use coinflips to determine where teams will pick in the NBA Draft; the Lakers are in a three-way tie for the 21st pick.

  • Filipino Sailors Created the First Asian American Settlement in Louisiana

    The first permanent Asian American settlement was a village in 18th-century Louisiana where Filipino fishermen resided. What was Saint Malo: The Manilamen were part of a group of people who created the first Filipino and Asian American settlement in North America, according to History. This area became home to the enslaved people who had escaped the harsh conditions of the Spanish galleon trade in the 1700s, according to Stanford University School of Medicine.

  • Broncos waive 2nd veteran who got hurt training on his own

    The Denver Broncos waived receiver DaeSean Hamilton on Tuesday, four days after he seriously injured a knee while working out on his own. The former Penn State star was the second Broncos veteran to suffer a season-ending injury while boycotting the team's voluntary offseason program at their union's urging. Hamilton tore an ACL on Friday, the same day the Broncos cut Ja’Wuan James, whom they had placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after the right tackle tore an Achilles tendon while working out away from the team’s headquarters earlier this month.

  • The Rock Shared an Update on 'Phase 2' of His 'Black Adam' Training

    "Anything that’s worth achieving is always worth putting in the work and fighting for, so here we go."

  • Mike Trout to miss up to 2 months with calf injury

    Trout suffered the injury while running the base paths Monday night.

  • Move To Heaven review: Boy with Asperger's decodes messages from the dead

    The trauma cleaners' yellow boxes have heart-wrenching tales to tell.

  • Starbucks, Target, Trader Joe's are dropping mask rules. Why California is stopping them for now

    California doesn't plan to adopt the CDC's masking guidelines until June 15 — the target date for reopening the full economy.