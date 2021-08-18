Gavin Lax throws out Crowe
Gavin Lax charges and gets Will Crowe out in his first career start at third base
Gavin Lax charges and gets Will Crowe out in his first career start at third base
Detroit Tigers great Jack Morris apologized during the ninth inning of Tuesday's game for making an offensive comment when referencing Shohei Ohtani.
Football player will step away from Team USA
Chris Bassitt was struck in the head by a line drive at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday night.
Jason Wright and the Washington Football Team are getting closer to a new permanent name for the franchise, according to a team source
The Yankees tied the Red Sox Oakland Athletics in the AL Wild Card standings Tuesday, completing a doubleheader sweep of Boston with a 2-0 win.
Sixteen teams, all from the USA due to COVID1-19 protocols, are vying for the right to become the 2021 Little League World Series champions.
The former soccer star also accused her teammate of brokering a bad collective bargaining deal for the team
The Josh Rosen era is over.
Luke Voit is heating up, but the Yankees and Aaron Boone have a decision to make with Anthony Rizzo returning soon.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka breaks down in tears following an exchange with a reporter at a news conference. Her agent later calls the writer a 'bully.'
The Los Angeles Dodgers said that they had properly vetted pitcher Trevor Bauer before signing him, but they either missed a prior assault allegation or didn’t care Trevor Bauer is on administrative leave after allegations against him surfaced. Photograph: Darren Yamashita/USA Today Sports The Los Angeles Dodgers wanted you to know that they had done their due diligence. In a press conference introducing starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, who the Dodgers had just signed to a three-year, $102m contra
Josh Rosen will look to join his fifth NFL team in the last four years.
UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane reveals how much he made at UFC 265.
On BNNY, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss the Kris Bryant to the Mets rumors around the trade deadline. Andy unveils some new info about a blockbuster deal that didn't materialize, including a scenario where the Mets would have acquired Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel, along with Javier Baez, for top Mets prospects.
The Houston Astros agreed to a settlement with the family of a young girl struck by a foul ball off the bat of former Cubs OF Albert Almora Jr. in 2019.
Considering how Kris Bryant describes his experience with the Giants thus far, they've got to be feeling very good about their chances of re-signing him.
Hopefully Beverley didn't sign a lease in Memphis, because he's headed out of town after barely 36 hours.
College Football Daily Cavalcade: The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 will form an alliance of conferences. So now what?
This cow wants in on the summer fun and decides to go for a swim in this pool. Too funny!
A's pitcher Chris Bassitt was hit in the head with a line drive, carted off the field and taken to the hospital, against the White Sox on Tuesday.