Gavin Grover talks Rutgers football offer, breaks down relationship with Michigan State

Gavin Grover is emerging as a top tight end target out of Ohio, the three-star now getting a total of four Big Ten offers this year.

A class of 2024 recruit, Grover already boasted offers from Michigan State, Minnesota and Northwestern before this weekend and he added Rutgers this Saturday. A 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end, Grover also plays as a defensive end for Olentangy (Lewis Center, OH).

He holds several other ‘Power Five’ offers including from Iowa State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech along with the offers from Michigan State, Minnesota and Northwestern as well as this weekend from Rutgers.

He is ranked as the No. 13 player in Ohio and the No. 15 tight end according to 247Sports.

On Saturday, Gavin Grover broke down his recruitment including his recent offer from Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano as well as singling out fellow Big Ten program Michigan State for their strong relationship in his recruitment and his interest in head coach Mel Tucker’s program!

h

h

Gavin Grover on his recent offer from Rutgers football

“I got on the phone via FaceTime and had a conversation with coach Schiano about what he liked about my film and talked about how I would fit in his great program. Right after that, he offered me a scholarship to Rutgers.”

Gavin Grover on his reaction to the Ritgers football offer

“It’s an amazing opportunity to play for Rutgers and a coach who has coached in the NFL as well as all around college football.”

Gavin Grover on what programs are recruiting him the hardest

“No school has risen above the others but I’d say Kentucky, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Michigan State and Rutgers have expressed interest in me.”

Gavin Grover on what is going on with Michigan State football in his recruitment

“It’s going good and I plan to get to a game this fall.”

Gavin Grover on his relationship with the Michigan State football program

“Michigan State has a strong football program and coach Gilmore (Ted Gilmore, tight ends coach)…has coached for a long time and knows what he is talking about. I’m very interested in coach Tucker’s program.”

1

1