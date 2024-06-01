Gavin Gallaher rallies fans after walk-off grand slam victory

While celebrating the University of North Carolina’s dramatic win in the Chapel Hill Regionals of the NCAA Tournament, Gavin Gallaher took the time to record a message for UNC fans.

In the video, Gallaher can be seen celebrating in the dugout, smeared eye paint and all, telling fans, “Let’s play tomorrow, come out, be there,” in-between cheers of triumph.

Gallaher had a huge night tonight, going 3-for-4 at the plate and racking up two home runs, with his final home run of the night being a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning. That grand slam led to the Tar Heel’s defeat over the Long Island Sharks.

Gallaher’s performance not only secured the win but also energized the team and fans for the challenges ahead.

The Heels will continue their NCAA tournament run on Saturday, as they face the 2023 National Champions, the LSU Tigers. Tonight’s exciting win paired with the encouragement from Gallaher should bring Tar Heel fans out to the Bosh for what is sure to be another riveting game of baseball.

The winner of Saturday’s game will go on to play in the Chapel Hill Regional Title game on Sunday.

