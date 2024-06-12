Gavi spotted back in Barcelona training

Barcelona star Gavi is back in light training as part of his injury rehabilitation.

The Spanish international suffered a cruciate ligament tear on international duty back in November which was followed by surgery.

His recovery meant a premature end to his season and no chance of being fit in time for Euro 2024 this month.

Both club and country were forced to accept a difficult situation with his injury with the goal of boosting his return to action.

As per the latest update from Marca, the 19-year-old has now been included in some sessions for Barcelona in recent days, as they build towards preseason training in July.

The majority of Barcelona’s squad are currently away on international duty, at either Euro 2024 or Copa America 2024, and they will return next month.

Barcelona have not put a confirmed date on Gavi’s return to action, but if he remains on track, he could be fit for the start of the 2024/25 season.