Gavi and Barcelona boss Flick in agreement on role in new formation

An insight into the role expected to be played by youngster Gavi in the setup of incoming Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has this week been forthcoming.

Gavi, of course, finds himself sidelined long-term at present.

As much comes owing to a serious knee injury suffered whilst on international duty with Spain late last year.

The 19-year-old has spent the time since in an intensive recovery process, expected to return to the pitch in October or November.

Despite his comeback remaining some way off, though, plans, it would appear, are already being drawn up for Gavi’s place in the XI of Hansi Flick.

A firm believer in the all-action stylings of his midfield starlet, new Barca headmaster Flick is expected to afford a leading role to Gavi across his stint on the bench in Catalunya’s capital.

And, as per a report from Mundo Deportivo, as much looks set to come by way of a deep-lying role in the middle of the park.

The German tactician has already made clear his intention to make use of his trademark 4-2-3-1 setup in Barcelona.

And Gavi is viewed as a perfect fit to take his place as one of the two ‘pivots’ in this formation:

‘In the club and in the player’s own environment, they see Gavi as an ideal fit to adapt to that more backward position with another player with his profile.’

Not only that, but the Spaniard himself is fully in favour of trying his hand in this berth, eager to play a central role for the Blaugrana on both sides of the ball.

Conor Laird | GSFN