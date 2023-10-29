With Gaven Ziebarth out, UND rushing game still looking for answers

Oct. 28—GRAND FORKS — UND football rushed for just 17 yards in the first half of Saturday's game against Indiana State, a game the Fighting Hawks eventually used a last-second rally to force overtime and beat the Sycamores 36-33 at the Alerus Center.

The Fighting Hawks were forced to figure out its rushing attack with Gaven Ziebarth out of the game, injured and in a walking boot.

Ziebarth has been UND's tough running back this season. He's averaging 7.6 yards per rush this season.

Ziebarth has rushed for over 60 yards in four of his seven games this year, against Drake, Northern Arizona, Western Illinois and North Dakota State.

For the first time in his career, quarterback Tommy Schuster threw four touchdowns, and it was partly due to UND's lack of confidence in its running game in the red zone.

UND does have a similar size running back in junior Isaiah Smith, but he hadn't seen much game action. Before Saturday, Smith had 148 rushing yards on the season. He had 45 yards in Week 1 against Drake and rushed for 33 yards twice against Northern Arizona and North Dakota State.

But, in Saturday's 36-33 overtime win against Indiana State, Smith nearly doubled his season rushing total, running 11 times for 109 yards. It included a 71-yard rush in the fourth quarter and a 3-yard touchdown. UND totaled 177 yards on the ground in the win.

"Early in the second half, I thought Isaiah was really patient, and he just kind of hugged the wall like we teach them to do, and I thought he did a really good job of staying in there," coach Bubba Schweigert said. "Gaven has been doing a good job of that too, but we're going to play the guys that are healthy. But I thought the guys ran physical."

Schweigert and offensive coordinator Danny Freund were experimenting with the running game early. Ultimately, UND stuck with Smith and Luke Skokna as its backs.

It took a half for the pair to be successful against Indiana State's defense. Only four of Smith's yards came in the first half. Skokna rushed for 20 of his 50 total yards in the first half.

The Hawks totaled 13 rushes for 17 yards in the first half.

"They made it tough," Schweigert said. "A lot of pressure up the middle and blitzing those inside linebackers. They made it difficult, some of the things they were presenting to us."

The narrative flipped in the second half. Smith's long rush set up his rushing touchdown, and Schuster's 21-yard scamper set up UND's game-tying field goal.

Skokna and Smith also fought for yards on rushes up the middle.

"I thought we had some pretty physical runs today and got some good yardage after contact," Schweigert said.

The Hawks don't have a timetable for Ziebarth's return, but it could be this season.

"He's making good progress," Schweigert said, "so we're hopeful we'll have him back at some point, is what we feel. When, we don't know."