'You gave him a bad pass and he made you look good'

In the first episode of You'll Never Beat Kyle Walker on BBC Sounds, the Manchester City captain discusses some of the best players he has played with during his career.

"I've been very fortunate to play with a lot of great players," said the England defender, 34.

"At Tottenham - Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, and I think Ledley King was so underrated. For Thierry Henry to say he's the best player he's played against, you've got to be doing something right.

"[At City] David Silva was incredible. You gave him a bad pass and he made you look good. He made you look a better player.

"Kevin [de Bruyne] will go down as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He doesn't mind giving the ball away. He'll try a 40-yard pass and if he doesn't succeed, the norm would probably say 'I'm not doing that again', but he'll think 'I'm just going to do it again'."

And Walker believes that trait is one that is present in the current England team, which is among the favourites to win Euro 2024 this summer.

He continued: "It's human nature - you do something once and it doesn't go well, and you're cautious. Maybe that's what the turning point is with this England team now.

"Before you used to be a little bit scared to go and make a mistake for England, but now the amount of talent we've got in the team is incredible and we should go and do something special this summer."

