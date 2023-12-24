'I gave it everything I had': New Mexico State football head coach Jerry Kill steps down

New Mexico State football head coach Jerry Kill is stepping down.

The Aggies announced Tony Sanchez — former UNLV head coach and current NMSU wide receivers coach — will serve as the program’s 36th head coach.

"This year has been tremendously difficult for me, and I gave it everything I had physically, mentally and emotionally," Jerry Kill said in a statement released Saturday. "New Mexico State holds a special place in my heart as it marks the end of my journey as a head coach. While I'll remain involved with the Aggies, I recognize the need for a head coach with a lot of energy."

This season, the Cheney, Kansas, native led NMSU to the program's second 10-win season and the first since 1960. The Aggies also managed an eight-game win streak, marking their longest in over 60 years.

Tony Sanchez, who was the wide receivers coach for New Mexico State has been named the new head football coach for the Aggies to replace Jerry Kill, who stepped down on Saturday after leading the Aggies to 17 wins in two seasons.

New Mexico State director of athletics Mario Moccia addressed the media on Saturday afternoon.

Moccia said Kill wants to stay involved in the game, wouldn’t speak for him, but mentioned it could be in an analyst-type role. He also said Kill talked about being closer to his family in Southern Illinois.

Moccia added that he was offered a new $1.1 million guaranteed contract, which ran through 2027.

"Coach Kill stamped his mark," Moccia said. "I wish it would have lasted longer."

Moccia added that Sanchez's contract will be in the same range as Kill’s base contract at NMSU. Kill made $600,000 in 2023 and was set to make $650,000 per season from 2024-2027. Moccia added the plan is to keep the momentum going in the program that has been established under Kill.

Also under his leadership, NMSU made two consecutive bowl appearances. The Aggies beat Bowling Green 24-19 in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl and fell to Fresno State 37-10 in the 2023 Isleta New Mexico Bowl.

Kill was named the Conference USA Co-Coach of the Year and earned AFCA Region 4 Coach of the Year honors.

"I also want to express my deep gratitude to the people of Las Cruces. Aggie Nation has been incredibly supportive, and I will always be thankful for the opportunity I was given to lead their team," Kill said. "Good luck to Coach Sanchez, the student-athletes and New Mexico State University."

Sanchez graduated from New Mexico State in 1998 and played for the Aggies in 1995-96. He coached high school football in Las Cruces and El Paso before moving to California and Nevada before his first head coaching job at UNLV. He also served as an analyst for Texas Christian University before joining the Aggies last season.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: New Mexico State football head coach Jerry Kill steps down