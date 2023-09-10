Gauging where LSU stands in the SEC West after two weeks

It was a chaotic week in the SEC West.

LSU had it easy with Grambling, but over in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide dropped their first game at home since Joe Burrow rolled into town in 2019.

In Starkville, Mississippi State messed around with Arizona before grabbing the win in overtime.

Down the road in New Orleans, Ole Miss beat Tulane 37-20 in a top-25 showdown. But Tulane was without star QB Michael Pratt and that game was closer than the final suggests.

And down in South Florida, Texas A&M’s defense revealed itself to be a liability as the Aggies took their first loss of the year.

Let’s dive in and take a look at what this all means for LSU as the Tigers begin conference play this week.

This isn't Alabama's best team

It’s only Week 2, but this seems abundantly clear. Alabama has issues.

The Tide remain a good team, but the loss at home to Texas won’t quiet any of the concerns people had entering the year.

Because of how LSU looked against Florida State, Alabama should still be considered the betting favorite in the SEC West. That game will be in Tuscaloosa this year, so LSU won’t have that Tiger Stadium crowd it did in 2022.

But LSU should feel a lot better about its divisional chances today than it did yesterday. LSU and Texas are comparable in talent in the trenches and Texas had enough to get that win on the road.

With the way Jalen Milroe looked on Saturday, I’d also give LSU the QB advantage, even if it’s still a slight one.

If LSU can just figure out its secondary, this division becomes a toss-up.

A&M still isn't a threat

A&M has the talent to pose a threat to Alabama and LSU at the top of the division. We asked the same question as always. Is this the year they put it all together?

After Saturday, it doesn’t look like it.

The Hurricanes hung 48 on the Aggie defense. That includes an EPA/drop back for Miami that ranked in the 98th percentile.

Miami did whatever it wanted in the air. Even in obvious passing situations where A&M had the chance to dial up pressure, Miami posted a 59% success rate. That’s an elite number.

This A&M defense is filled with blue-chip recruits and should look a lot more competitive. Right now, I’d feel good about what this LSU offense could do against the Aggies.

What to make of Ole Miss and MSU?

The Mississippi schools both prevailed on Saturday, but it wasn’t easy.

Ole Miss faced a backup quarterback on the road. Tulane led for much of the first half and into the second. Ole Miss tied it at 17 with 6:11 to go in the third quarter.

The game swung after an Ole Miss defense set the Rebels up to take the lead. Ole Miss extended that lead later, scoring a touchdown when going for it on fourth down.

Ole Miss looked good and notched a top 25 win on the road, but Tulane wasn’t at full strength and Ole Miss needed four turnovers.

LSU’s next opponent is Mississippi State and after Saturday, there are some questions about the Bulldog defense. It allowed a success rate of 50% while letting Arizona total nine explosive plays.

LSU has to go on the road this week, but the expectation should be to handle business against Mississippi State.

Still need to see more from Arkansas

Arkansas beat Kent State 28-6 on Saturday. The Golden Flashes are among the worst teams in the FBS.

It was not a great day for the Arkansas offense. The Razorbacks didn’t score an offensive touchdown until the second quarter was winding down.

Arkansas averaged just 5.29 yards per play. You’d like to see a better number against a team of Kent State’s caliber.

Arkansas gets Texas A&M at home this week, so we’ll know more about the Razorbacks before they travel to Baton Rouge in two weeks.

