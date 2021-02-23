Sources: Mavericks reached out to Warriors, gauging interest in former Knick Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis drives on Derrick Jones Jr.

The Dallas Mavericks have reached out to the Golden State Warriors to gauge interest in a Kristaps Porzingis trade, sources tell SNY's Ian Begley.

Porzingis, 25, has had an up-and-down tenure in Dallas, showing flashes of offensive brilliance but dealing with injury issues and questions about his defense.

He is in the second season of a five-year deal worth $158.2 million.

The Knicks had an ugly divorce with Porzingis, who became unhappy in New York, dealing him to the Mavs in February of 2019 for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, and two future first-round picks.