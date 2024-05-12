Gatwick 10k runway race sees about 1,700 take part

The run was aviation themed [BBC/Nicky Patrick]

About 1,700 runners have taken part in a 10k run inside a restricted area of Gatwick Airport.

The sold-out event, which started at 11:00 BST on Sunday, saw participants travel along the full stretch of the main runway.

Planes were expected to take off and land less than 100 metres from the runners, according to organisers.

Event director David Kelly said it was a "great opportunity for every kind of runner from elites, everyday runners and beginners to exclusively run inside Gatwick Airport".

The 10km (6.2m) run, which was aviation-themed, started and finished at the Gatwick Aviation Museum.

Paul Prothero from Tadworth won the race.

Gatwick Airport said it supported Run Gatwick to help fundraise for local charities.

