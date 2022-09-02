Gators Wire Utah-Florida primer includes the game’s most important players

USC plays Rice this weekend. As excited as we all are about the start of the Lincoln Riley era, it’s still just Rice. The game will likely be over by halftime. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis and Desmond Howard certainly aren’t going to focus on that game this weekend.

The focus in the Pac-12 and across the nation will shift to a few places in the Southeast: Atlanta for the Oregon-Georgia game, and then to Gainesville for the Utah-Florida clash.

You’ll want to follow our friends at Ducks Wire for complete Oregon-Georgia coverage. Meanwhile, we have Gators Wire offering a detailed examination of Utah-Florida.

One part of Gators Wire’s large platter of Utah-Florida coverage comes from the respected and trusted Pat Dooley, who has been one of the best Florida sportswriters of his generation. Gators Wire is lucky to have him.

Pat Dooley presents the 12 most important players in the Utah-Florida game. It’s essential pregame reading over at Gators Wire.

One excerpt from Dooley’s column focuses on Utah tight end Brant Kuithe:

Utah loves throwing the ball to the tight end and especially to this guy who has been All-Pac 12 three times. He already has 129 catches in his career and will challenge Florida’s linebackers and strong safeties with his size and senior experience.

Follow Gators Wire for complete coverage of Utah-Florida.

List

USC and Rice are 2 of only 13 FBS programs with a special place in football history

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire