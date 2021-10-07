Gators Wire’s staff predictions for Florida football vs Vanderbilt

This season has not gone quite how Florida football fans would have preferred so far, having dropped a close game against the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide while also falling to an upstart Kentucky Wildcats team on the road. The pair of SEC losses give the Gators a losing record in conference play, but they have a chance to even things up this weekend against their opponent, the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The staff here at Gators Wire weighed in with their takes and predictions ahead of Saturday afternoon’s matchup in the Swamp. Here is a look at how we think things will go down for Florida’s homecoming game.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

As Gators fans, we have become accustomed to the sacrificial lamb on the yearly schedule that is the Vanderbilt Commodores, and this year appears to be no exception. Coming off a sloppy, undisciplined loss to the Kentucky Wildcats, a dose of Vandy is just what the doctor ordered.

Of course, one’s guard should never be let down against an SEC foe, and the Commodores are no exception, even though they rank in the bottom half of pretty much everything in the FBS. They have a talented quarterback in Ken Seals but he does not have a lot of reliable targets; the running back room leaves a lot to be desired; the front seven on the defensive line is a dumpster fire.

Florida will win this game by a hefty margin but I am not convinced they will cover the spread numbers that I’ve seen bandied about. The goals this weekend are to 1) win and 2) work out whatever kinks need to be addressed ahead of the Gators’ trip to Baton Rouge the following weekend. Florida will do both, but not in as compelling of a fashion as the Gator Nation would like to see.

Florida 38, Vandy 3

Tyler Nettuno - Assistant Editor/Writer

Florida really couldn’t ask for a better matchup coming off a devastating loss to Kentucky. Vanderbilt is 2-3, but that record is a bit deceiving. This is one of the worst Power Five teams in the country.

When examining the Commodores, the question isn’t so much “what do they do well?” as it is “what do they not do horribly?” They’re one of the nation’s worst teams both in terms of offense and defense, and they very nearly lost to one of the most hopeless FBS programs in UConn at home last week.

Kentucky was able to beat the Gators by slowing down the run game and taking away the big plays from quarterback Emory Jones. This is an atrocious Vanderbilt front seven that can’t stop the run or put much pressure on the opposing quarterback. Both Jones and UF’s ground game should be able to respond in a big way this week.

Offensively, they don’t pose much more of a threat, either. Quarterback Ken Seals is regressing a bit after an up-and-down freshman season in 2020, and the Commodores lost their most productive running back for the season against Stanford in Week 3.

Florida may not cover this game’s ridiculous spread, and it still has a lot of issues that could be exposed in the following two games against LSU and Georgia. But at the end of the day, this is a Vanderbilt team that lost by 20 points to FCS East Tennessee State and 62-0 to Georgia. If this one is even close in the second half, the Gators have much bigger problems than a loss to the Wildcats.

Florida 41, Vanderbilt 7

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

The Florida defense needs to keep its momentum going with a third straight game where it allows few points. The 38-point spread seems like too much for a team that struggles to get to 38 points. Maybe Anthony Richardson will have a big day now that he is back to running against different athletes.

Florida 34, Vanderbilt 14

David Rosenberg - Staff Writer

The question is not if Florida will bounce back against Vanderbilt, but by how much. The penalties shouldn’t be an issue at home, and this would be the week for Mullen to give Anthony Richardson a real shot.

The running backs should be able to have a big game too. Vandy allows over 200 rushing yards a game, and that’s with teams like UConn, Colorado State and East Tennessee State on the schedule.

Lastly, Kaiir Elam can sit again if he needs to. The Commodores’ passing game isn’t good, and this is the kind of game that Jason Marshall and Avery Helm can handle alone. The Gators should dominate on all levels, but I’m sure someone breaks a big play and ruins the shutout.

Florida 42, Vanderbilt 10

Jay Markle - Staff Writer Emeritus

The SEC’s punching bag seems like a good place for the Gators football team to funnel their frustration after last week’s upset. Vandy has seen better years and their Swiss cheese defensive front will be a weakness that Dan Mullen prods at relentlessly until they give him a reason to stop. It should also give Emory Jones the opportunity to make good on the short area throws and power sets that Mullen has tried feeding him to boost his confidence.

Quite frankly, if this game isn’t a major victory, heads on this roster are gonna start rolling. There is no reason Jones, along with the shakier members of the secondary, shouldn’t perform well in their easiest matchup since Week 2. Three players I’ll be keeping an eye on are Jason Marshall Jr., Kingsley Eguakun, and Dameon Pierce.

Marshall Jr has thoroughly fallen short of his billing as a recruit. This game will be an opportunity for him to put his early season mistakes in the rearview mirror and play the mature game that he demonstrated as a high schooler. Eguakun was tabbed with several penalties during the Kentucky game, but at least one was a bad call and it wasn’t nearly as poor a performance as the box score indicated. He was praised by teammates and coached preseason for his newfound maturity and humility and it’s going to be interesting to see how he rebounds from being the caught in the crossfire of a terrible O-Line performance and lousy officiating.

Finally, Pierce will have my attention because he was a dynamo in the first half of the Kentucky game but Mullen sidelined him during the second half. I’ll be interested to see whether he is trusted more completely after the coaches review what happened against the Wildcats. Alternatively, they may continue to insist on a running back rotation, reasoning that a weak defensive line provides a good opportunity to get some traction for the other backs. Frankly, that would be the wrong choice. Pierce is demonstrating he can be a bell cow and it would be foolish to ignore that.

Florida 31, Vanderbilt 14

