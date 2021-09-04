Gators Wire’s staff predictions for Florida football vs. FAU

College football returns to Gainesville today when the Florida Atlantic Owls visits Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the first game of Florida’s 2021 schedule. It has been a long wait since the end of the Cotton Bowl for Gators fans and an even longer stretch since the team’s last victory.

This fall’s lineup once again includes non-conference games after a pandemic-altered 2020 that restricted teams to competition within their respective conferences. Now that the schedule has returned to some sense of normalcy, Florida can go back to beating up on its inferior competition.

On that note, the staff here at Gators Wire weighed in with their takes and predictions ahead of Saturday night’s affair in the Swamp. Here is a look at how we think things will go down tonight.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

Story continues

After losing a significant amount of talent to the NFL draft, Dan Mullen's squad has its work cut out for it this season. The opener against Florida Atlantic affords the Gators a luxury they missed out on last season — a non-conference tune-up game (as well as next week's USF matchup) ahead of the grueling Southeastern Conference schedule. A great deal of e-ink has been spilled by the sports media this summer over the perceived weaknesses of this team on both offense and defense, and now we will finally get a chance to see whether the coaching staff has been able to make the necessary adjustments over the offseason. Emory Jones takes over an offense that was among the most prolific in college football history last year while the defense looks to coalesce around Kaiir Elam, Ventrell Miller and Zachary Carter. The fact remains that today's game will feature a good amount of rust and plenty of "good grief" moments for both teams, so I do not expect to see a well-oiled machine on the field for the Orange and Blue... yet. Florida will score a solid win but it will not be a blowout; in fact, the game should be somewhat close early on before UF pulls away in the later quarters. Florida 38, Florida Atlantic 17

Tyler Nettuno - Assistant Editor/Staff Writer

Florida opens the season with a game against a Florida Atlantic team that had been fairly competitive in the Group of Five under Lane Kiffin the last several years. Kiffin is gone now, and former Florida State coach Willie Taggart’s first season at the helm in Boca was a bit hard to evaluate. In spite of a nonexistent offense, the team finished 5-4 in 2020 and nearly won its division. Taggart hopes he has the cure to those ills in quarterback N’Kosi Perry, a Miami transfer and experienced veteran. Perry could hit a couple of big plays against a Florida secondary that will feature several new starters, but sustained success will be tough considering the pressure Florida likes to bring. Quarterback Emory Jones makes his long-awaited starting debut, and though FAU’s defense, which was very good last season, could complicate things for him a bit, the Owls simply don’t have the athletes to remain competitive in this one into the second half. Florida 42, Florida Atlantic 13

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

Florida fans may get dizzy today from two things. One is trying to figure out who is in the game because Florida will play so many new faces. And two, is because Gator fans have so many questions about so many areas, they want to keep their eyes on everything.

Florida is playing a Florida Atlantic team that Willie Taggart hopes will be as good as last year on defense and much better on offense. That's why he brought in multiple transfers, including starting quarterback N'Kosi Perry.

It is a good test for the new Gator offense and everyone is curious what exactly that will look like. Expect some growing pains.

Florida 34, Florida Atlantic 14

David Rosenberg - Staff Writer

There has been a lot of talk about how Florida's offense will look after last year's passing attack dominated. Emory Jones his making his debut as the Gators starter, but Florida Atlantic's defense is the team's strength with most of last year's top tacklers returning. Regardless, Jones should be fine as Florida establishes the run game early and takes some bigger shots once the lead is secure. Mark down Justin Shorter as good for a touchdown grab. Even if the offense "struggles", they should easily put up 35. The defense is a bigger question mark. Last year, the Gators D fell apart and delivered a truly disappointing season. A bounce back is almost certain in 2021, but there are already some injury woes that are causing concern. Of course, cornerback Jaydon Hill is out for the year, and Avery Helm will be starting opposite of pre-season All-American Kaiir Elam. Despite that decision, I think it's Jason Marshall Jr. we're talking about by the end of the day. There are also some depth issues on the defensive line due to fall camp injuries. Florida added former Auburn DT Tyrone Truesdell on Tuesday and he's expected to play against FAU. Some early growing pains might pop up, but Florida still holds FAU to a touchdown. Florida 42, Florida Atlantic 10

Jay Markle - Staff Writer Emeritus

I’m expecting to see some weird football go down in this throwdown with FAU. The Gators clearly outstrip them on both sides of the ball, and when there is a chasm between the talent level of contenders in any sport, things often get wacky. I’m hoping we pack in as many early-season looks at the various offensive options as possible against the Owls. Being that they’re a team Mullen should be able to outperform, there’s wiggle room to try looks that might not fly against better teams. For example, Mullen could challenge Nay'Quan Wright to a few snaps in the slot, test Emory Jones’ arm on the deep ball, or let an underclassman rep as the second outside receiver for a while. However, while most of Gators nation will be zeroed in on the restructured offense, I’ll be fascinated to see how the team looks in run defense. The coaching staff did their best to starch up the defensive line with experienced transfers that have some promise, but at the end of the day, they’re still repping together in a live situation for the first time and could underperform their true talent. N’Kosi Perry can put a little sauce on a quarterback sneak and if puts the Orange and Blue trenches on their back heel early, it could set the tone for an ugly game. The entire defensive identity has been shifted to a tougher, more gritty look. If it’s more than a bunch of smoke, the Gators will put their opponents on lockdown for the whole game. Call me Doubting Thomas, but last year was so rocky and the trust issues it created ran so deep that I’ll need to see it before I believe it’s real. Florida 38, FAU 17

