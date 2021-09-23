Gators Wire’s staff predictions for Florida football vs. Tennessee

This weekend, Florida football looks to recover from its heartbreaking home loss to the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide against another Southeastern Conference foe — the Tennessee Volunteers. While the defeat did carry a lot of silver linings, the Orange and Blue will be looking to get back on the winning track with authority against the Big Orange.

The staff here at Gators Wire weighed in with their takes and predictions ahead of Saturday night’s tangle in the Swamp. Here is a look at how we think things will go down after the opening kickoff.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

Florida and Tennessee are seemingly two programs headed in opposite directions. Since both schools reached a nadir in 2017, the Gators have been steadily improving while the Vols have continued to flounder -- in fact, the boys from Rocky Top hit a second rock bottom in 2020 when it went 3-7 in a COVID-shortened season. The fact of the matter is that UF was able to rebound while under Dan Mullen while UT's program remains in a tailspin. Things really have not changed much in 2021, either. After three games, Tennessee is last in the SEC in passing yards and neither quarterback — Michigan transfer Joe Milton and Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker — has taken the reins of the team. They have also lost five fumbles this season and rank 62nd in the country in third down conversions. Oh, and they've surrendered the most sacks so far among conference peers. Not great, Bob! However, the Gators cannot rest on this inferior Vols squad. They have managed to cause some trouble on the ground, albeit against mostly weaker competition, but do rank fifth in the SEC in rushing (but only ninth in total offense). The Big Orange is averaging 42.7 points over the first three games — but again, the competition was not exactly stiff. That said, I expect Florida's offense to click this weekend while the defense smothers the Vols' quarterbacks, regardless of which one — or both — gets playing time. This will be a feel-good game to help lift the Gator Nation from the bummer that was the Alabama loss last weekend. Florida 49, Tennessee 10

Tyler Nettuno - Assistant Editor/Writer

It’s hard not to be impressed with the way Florida played against Alabama. Many (myself included) didn’t think it would be a close game in the second half. But I was wrong. Florida’s defense appears to be much-improved from 2020, and its ground attack is legit. The Gators may have lost 31-29, but they looked like bona fide national title contenders in the process. The same cannot be said about Tennessee’s start to the season. The Volunteers knew they were in for a rebuilding year under new coach Josh Heupel, but things seem to be a bit more dire in Year 1 than some realized. After sleepwalking by a bottom-five FBS team in Bowling Green State in Week 1, the Vols lost to ACC middleweight Pittsburgh. Tennessee has a good ground game, but the quarterback spot has been a revolving door between Joe Milton III and Hendon Hooker. Milton began the year as the starter, but he exited with an injury in the Pitt game and was replaced with Hooker, who looked a lot more efficient. Hooker started last week against Tennessee Tech, as well. Florida will likely see both of these guys, but neither is particularly worrisome. The more worrying matchup is Tennessee’s defense, which has actually been solid through three weeks. But this is its toughest test yet, and though it ranks in the top-five against the run, that will likely not be the case after this week when it faces Florida’s second-ranked rushing game that even found success against the Crimson Tide. Tennessee is a team that could improve throughout the year, and brighter days should be ahead in Knoxville. But Saturday will not be one of those days. Florida 38, Tennessee 17

David Rosenberg - Staff Writer

Joe Milton was not the answer for Tennessee at quarterback before he got injured. Hendon Hooker took over last week and looked better against Tennessee Tech, but that doesn't say much about how he'll do against a Florida team that just pushed Alabama to the limit. UT's offensive line is struggling with injuries, so the Gators defensive line should be able to tear right through whatever look the Volunteers give this week. As long as Florida is careful not to get burned on a schoolyard play or two from Hooker, this one shouldn't be much of a struggle. Speaking of schoolyard plays, can we see some of that Anthony Richardson kid again? Despite what tenured Twitter and Facebook users have suggested, Mullen was in the right sitting AR-15 against 'Bama to preserve his health. But getting him back out there sooner rather than later is important, especially if he's doing backflips during pre-game warmups again. Georgia is still looming on the schedule and a refined rotation of Emory Jones and Richardson might just be the answer come Oct. 30. I know Mullen keeps saying that there aren't moral victories in college football, but the team has to feel more confident after the last three quarters they played against Alabama. That confidence should carry over into Saturday's matchup against the Volunteers. Florida 42, Tennessee 17

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

Tennessee's offense is still a work in progress and Florida should be able to dominate the game on the defensive side of the ball. The real danger is that the Vols have absolutely nothing to lose except a losing streak. UF's handling of the quarterbacks should be the story of the game. Florida 34, Tennessee 14

