Gators Wire’s SEC Power Rankings following Week 1

With Ole Miss beating Louisville on Monday we now have first-week results from every team in the Southeastern Conference.

Alabama lit up Miami and Georgia held Clemson to just three points, establishing themselves as the two programs to beat in the SEC. Vanderbilt and LSU earned the conference’s only losses, and there are questions for both teams.

The middle of the pack is a bit more competitive than expected with Kentucky and Auburn impressing early. Florida has a “quarterback controversy” after Week 1 and Texas A&M looked sluggish out the gates.

Here’s how our SEC Power Rankings look following Week 1 of college football.

Vanderbilt

The Tennessean

It's hard to argue anywhere but the bottom of the list for Vanderbilt after new coach Clark Lea lost his debut to an FCS school. East Tennessee State didn't just squeak out a victory either. The Buccaneers embarrassed the Commodores, 23-3.

Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

If not for a missed 46-yard field goal by LA Tech's Jacob Barnes, Mississippi State would have been the third SEC team to start the season with a loss. The Bulldogs gave up an early 14-point lead and only figured things out for the final twelve minutes of the game. Chalk it up to early-season woes, but this type of play won't cut in conference play.

Arkansas

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Like Mississippi State, Arkansas struggled at times against a C-USA opponent. In fact, Rice led Arkansas at the half and had as big as a 10-point lead on Saturday. The Razorbacks pulled things together quicker than the Bulldogs did, though, so they get preference in the rankings this week.

South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

South Carolina got the job done against Eastern Illinois with a 46-0 victory on Saturday. But they were without their starting quarterback Luke Doty and played assistant coach turned player Zeb Noland instead. Beating an FCS team isn't going to tell us much about the Gamecocks, but it's better than how Vanderbilt started the season.

Missouri

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri's offense doesn't look horrible with 200 yards rushing from Tyler Badie and 257 yards in the air from Connor Bazelak, but the team only converted one of its 11 attempts on third down. The defense gave up 475 yards, meaning the Tigers were outgained by Central Michigan despite earning the win. Without being able to stop the opposing team, Missouri's offensive highlights don't mean nearly as much.

Tennessee

The Knoxville News-Sentinel

The Josh Heupel era began at Tennessee with a win over Bowling Green. The fast-paced offense Heupel likes to run may need a few more weeks to fully click as Michigan transfer Joe Milton looked to be still figuring things out at quarterback. Leaning on the running backs for 326 yards is an easy way to get through those growing pains.

Louisiana State

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Many people thought LSU would take the step forward needed to compete in the SEC after the defense struggled last year. Well, it looks like those struggles haven't been fully addressed yet as LSU got outgained by nearly 100 yards. UCLA isn't a bad team, but this is one many expected Ed Orgeron to win.

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky put up 564 yards of offense while holding ULM to under 100 yards overall on Saturday. After years of not having a strong passing game, Will Levis looks to be a good strong-armed quarterback for the Wildcats.

Auburn

The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn gets the nod over Kentucky for eclipsing the 600-yard mark in overall offense. Add in the fact that the run defense brutalized Akron into a negative rushing total and Auburn looks like a team that many underestimated. Bo Nix looks up to the task of leading the Tigers offense with Penn State coming up in a few weeks.

Ole Miss

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss didn't need Lane Kiffin present to handle Louisville Monday night. The Rebels opened up the season with a 43-24 victory behind quarterback Matt Corral. He threw for 381 yards and the decision was never really in question. Ole Miss looks like a fun team that might have a better defense than was projected.

Florida

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Yes, the talk coming out of the Gators victory of FAU is that Anthony Richardson looked a lot better than starter Emory Jones at quarterback. But the talk should be that Florida has a scary amount of weapons to attack you on the ground with. Richardson and Jones both broke off athletic runs of over 20 yards on Saturday and running back Malik Davis looked better than ever. The defense held up nicely too until they seemingly backed off with a lead in the second half. Dan Mullen is committed to making the offense work regardless of what kind of talent he has, and he's looking successful once again.

Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M could be ranked lower, but the talent on the team is still clearly there. The Aggies won a sloppy game against Kent State on Saturday, 41-10. They turned the ball over five times thanks to three interceptions from quarterback Haynes King. The defense kicked into gear in the second half following a pick six.

Georgia

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia was masterful against Clemson on defense and held the Tigers to just three points. Most impressively, Georgia only allowed two net yards rushing. Oh yeah, they racked up seven sacks against an elite team too. The gap between No. 1 and 2 and the rest of the list is a big one. Georgia is a good team that has a chance to go all the way this year.

Alabama

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Who else would it be? Bryce Young looked like a four-year starter for the Crimson Tide and the defense dominated throughout. You might have heard this one before but Alabama is not just the team to beat in the SEC, they're the best in the country. [listicle id=52664] [vertical-gallery id=52455]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

1

1

1

1

1

1