Gators Wire’s complete coverage of Florida football’s homecoming game vs Vanderbilt

Homecoming weekend is here as Florida football looks to get back on the winning track against the Vanderbilt Commodores, a team that has played the role of homecoming opponent for the Gators more than any other school. After a penalty-riddled loss to the Kentucky Wildcats last weekend in Lexington, the perennially lowly ‘Dores are the perfect matchup for the Orange and Blue heading into the thick of the Southeastern Conference schedule.

Below, we have everything you need to know about Saturday’s lunchtime affair, from the history between the two teams to how to follow the action to scouting reports… and more! We will continue to update this page right up until kickoff, including a depth chart update as well as a look at the pregame hype. Go Gators!

History

“The Commodores won the first three meetings between 1945 and 1949 — one at home, one in Gainesville and one in Jacksonville; after dropping a pair in 1950 and 1951, they snagged another two straight wins at home before the Gators took control. Since then, Vandy has failed to tally back-to-back wins and has been on the losing end of some incredible blow-out losses.” — Adam Dubbin

[vertical-gallery id=46377]

Scouting Report

“Vandy doesn’t do much of anything very well, and Florida should be able to get back into the win column with relative ease. Still, you can’t exactly look past anyone in the SEC, so here’s what the Commodores bring to the table.” — Tyler Nettuno

[listicle id=56838]

10 Interesting Tidbits

“The over/under was three wins for Vanderbilt and both of Vandy’s wins so far were nail biters where a million things had to go right at the end. That’s great for first-year coach Clark Lea considering the schedule ahead.” — Pat Dooley

[listicle id=56881]

Gators Wire's Staff Picks

“The staff here at Gators Wire weighed in with their takes and predictions ahead of Saturday afternoon’s matchup in the Swamp. Here is a look at how we think things will go down for Florida’s homecoming game.” — Adam Dubbin

[listicle id=56883]

Vanderbilt is Florida's favorite homecoming foe

“Florida has won 29 of the last 30 games against Vandy, the lone loss coming in Will Muschamp’s penultimate season when James Franklin came to the Swamp and put a whuppin’ on the Gators.” — Pat Dooley

[listicle id=56795]

Homecoming Game Primer

“Last year, homecoming was significantly scaled-down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returns in full force this year with all the traditions that Florida fans know and love. On the field, the Gators will look to bounce back with a game against a struggling Vanderbilt team.” — Tyler Nettuno

[listicle id=56903]

10 Players to Watch

“Vandy isn’t exactly the threat Kentucky was, and Florida shouldn’t have any problem using the run game to go up early in the first half. Malik Davis had a tough time getting things going, averaging 2.8 yards per carry against the Wildcats. Expect him to pick things back up against a much weaker team.” — David Rosenberg

[vertical-gallery id=57124]

How to Watch

“This season’s matchup is not too different than in year’s past — the Gators are good, the Commodores not so much. However, you can never get too confident when it comes to SEC play, even if the numbers are in your favor. Hubris is treated with the same disdain in the conference as it is in ancient mythology.” — Adam Dubbin

SP+ Score Prediction

“This week’s SP+ projection has the Gators crushing the Commodores by about 42 points. The analytics system created by ESPN college football writer Bill Connelly gives Florida a 99% chance to beat Vanderbilt on Saturday.” — David Rosenberg

Sports Media Takes

