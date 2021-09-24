Gators Wire’s complete coverage of Florida football vs. Tennessee

Another weekend full of college football is nearly upon us and this Saturday the Florida Gators host the Tennesee Volunteers in the Swamp. The former must-see game has lost its luster over the past couple of decades but every game in the Southeastern Conference is a big one, even against a team that has been trending in the wrong direction.

Below, we have everything you need to know about Saturday night’s game, from how to follow the action to the history between the two teams to scouting reports. We will continue to update this page — including instructions on how to follow the action — right up until kickoff. Go Gators!

History

"UF has dominated the series since 2005, winning 15 of the last 16 meetings regardless of location. UT appears to still be mired in its program issues, which means there is a good chance the Gators will add another W to their tally in 2021." — Adam Dubbin [vertical-gallery id=46350]

Scouting Report

"The Volunteers enter this game at 2-1 with a loss to Pittsburgh at home in Week 2, and the Gators should be able to bounce back in dominant fashion. Under coach Dan Mullen, Florida has won every game against the Vols by at least 10 points." — Tyler Nettuno [listicle id=55536]

10 Interesting Tidbits

"Florida and Tennessee entered this season with different expectations, but both have the same record: 2-1. The Gators are coming off an SEC East title while Tennessee hasn’t won an East championship since 2004." — Pat Dooley [listicle id=55537]

Gators Wire's Staff Picks

"The staff here at Gators Wire weighed in with their takes and predictions ahead of Saturday night’s tangle in the Swamp. Here is a look at how we think things will go down after the opening kickoff." — Adam Dubbin [listicle id=55594]

Behind Enemy Lines

Story continues

"To get the rundown of this Tennessee squad, we talked to Vols Wire managing editor Dan Harralson to get his take. Here’s what he had to say." — Tyler Nettuno [listicle id=55608]

Florida's amazing blitzkrieg comeback in 1995

READ: Looking back at one of Florida’s greatest comebacks of all time "There was a time right after the SEC went to divisions that this was the must-see TV game, not only of September but of the whole conference season. Today, a look back at a game that was a blowout, then wasn’t, then went in the other direction." — Pat Dooley

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

1

1

1

1