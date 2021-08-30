Gators Wire’s 2021 Florida football staff predictions

College football returns to Gainesville this weekend when the Florida Gators host the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday. Following a season marred by the coronavirus pandemic, all systems appear to be “go” for something that hopefully resembles a normal fall schedule as non-conference opponents have returned to the slate.

Preseason prognostications from the major outlets have been mostly bearish on a team with a handful of holes to fill on offense as well as many questions to be answered on defense. However, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Dan Mullen‘s fourth season at the helm of the program with emerging talent ready to take over for their predecessors.

As those of us in the media are wont to do, we here at Gators Wire also decided to take a stab at predicting this season’s outcome for the beloved Orange and Blue. Our staff members weighed in on how we think things will shake out this fall and it is safe to say that we are feeling pretty good about the upcoming season.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

Overall: 9-3 SEC: 5-3 Losses: Alabama, LSU, Missouri Team MVP: Dameon Pierce Bowl Game/Result: Citrus Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Win) Florida’s offense will rebound better than many believe, with the ground game proving to be a strength behind a surge by Pierce. Alabama will show the Gators who is boss in The Swamp and a pair of road games will trip up the Orange and Blue, but expect a second-straight win in Jacksonville against Georgia as consolation for missing out on the SEC East crown.

Tyler Nettuno - Writer/Assistant Editor

Overall: 10-2 SEC: 6-2 Losses: Alabama, Georgia Team MVP: Dameon Pierce Bowl Game/Result: Peach Bowl vs. Cincinnati (Win) Florida seems to be in line to take a step back after three straight New Year's Six Bowl appearances. It's hard to expect Emory Jones to pick up where Kyle Trask left off under center, but doubting a Dan Mullen-coached quarterback (especially one who is a prototypical Mullen passer) seems foolish. The major concerns lie with the offensive line, who lost two starters, and the defense, who had a potential starter go down for the year in cornerback Jaydon Hill during camp. This is a manageable schedule, but Florida's recent recruiting struggles could become very apparent in games against Alabama and Georgia.

Zachary Huber - Staff Writer

Overall: 10-2 SEC: 6-2 Losses: Alabama, Georgia Team MVP: Kaiir Elam Bowl Game/Result: Orange Bowl vs. North Carolina (win) On paper, Florida seems like it will take a step back this season due to the significant losses on offense and no major changes on defense besides two new coaches in the secondary. But the assistant coaches and players are saying all the right things to make it believable that the unit will bounce back. The offense won’t be as superb as last season, but it’ll be strong enough that will allow the Gators to win all the games they should. But they won’t be able to overcome the talent difference versus Alabama and Georgia.

David Rosenberg - Staff Writer

Overall: 9-3 SEC: 5-3 Losses: Alabama, Georgia, Missouri Team MVP: Emory Jones Bowl Game/Result: Outback Bowl vs. Penn State (Win) Emory Jones is going to take a bigger step forward this year than most expect. Mullen knows he's not Trask and will call plays accordingly. Staying healthy on defense will be crucial for Florida. Alabama and Georgia will be hard to stop at full strength, but Missouri could steal a game from the Gators if injuries start to shuffle around the D.

