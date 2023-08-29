Gators’ visit to Utah illustrates UF AD Scott Stricklin’s non-conference scheduling push

Florida’s most daunting non-conference football game outside the Sunshine State in more than 30 years places coach Billy Napier’s Gators on the spot and in the spotlight.

But Thursday’s night nationally televised visit to No. 14 Utah was not a scheduling quirk or snafu, rather a conscious decision.

“That was by design,” athletic director Scott Stricklin told the Orlando Sentinel.

Stricklin weighed severals factors during his push to improve non-conference football schedules, beginning with a home-and-home with Pac-12 power Utah.

UF’s last true road game outside Florida’s borders was a 38-21 loss to Syracuse in the Carrier Dome. Yet, Steve Spurrier’s 1991 Gators were ranked fifth and quickly recovered en route to the first of six SEC titles during his 12 seasons.

Napier’s program looks to gain traction while the school’s AD has one eye on the future.

“The players want to play these games and the fans want to see them,” Stricklin told the Orlando Sentinel. ‘Hopefully, once we get the 12-team playoff the selection committee will continue to encourage and incentivize that by their decision making.”

When the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024, the Gators will be well positioned if strength of schedule factors heavily into postseason bids.

But Napier’s Gators, coming off a 6-7 season and picked fifth in the SEC East division, must dramatically improve to even ponder future playoff scenarios. For now, Stricklin’s efforts to beef up the schedule leaves the Gators with the heaviest Week 1 lift of any team in the nation.

Napier is not intimidated.

“He has not flinched one iota on on any of this. He welcomes it,” Stricklin said. One of the reasons he was successful at Louisiana and will be successful in Florida is because he has the attitude of a competitor.”

The 44-year-old leadership skills have been tested during Week 1.

Hurricane Idalia’s path forced the Gators to travel Tuesday to Dallas and then fly Wednesday to Salt Lake City for Thursday night’s contest.

Whatever the circumstances, Napier welcomes a matchup with the Utes, the two-time reigning Pac-12 champion and winner of 14 straight games at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“There’s no doubt there’s challenges that come with this game,” he said. “We’ve always believed in having a formidable opponent early. It brings a certain level of urgency to training camp. This will be a very competitive game. They’re going to be highly motivated.

“We look forward to the challenge and the opportunity.”

Maybe no one has a chance to flip the script like quarterback Graham Mertz. Since his transfer from Wisconsin, the 22-year-old has doggedly set a new course after a hit-or-miss career in Madison and pedestrian 19-13 record as a starter.

“The second I got down (to Florida), I kind of took a step back and just looked at my whole career,” he said Monday. “Where do I need to grow? The biggest thing was taking care of the ball, decision-making, being able to process information quickly, get us in the right looks, the right checks. So really, holistically.

“Now I’ve been able to apply it in a really fun way.”

Mertz succeeds Anthony Richardson, now a rookie starter with the Indianapolis Colts, but will not try to follow in his footsteps.

At his best, Richardson accounted for 274 yards and rushed for 3 touchdowns to lead the Gators past Utah 29-26 in the Swamp to open the 2022 season. A week later, he ran for 4 yards and threw 2 interceptions during a 26-16 home loss to Kentucky.

Mertz’s Wisconsin career was at times wildly inconsistent. He ended with 38 touchdown, 26 interceptions and a completion rate of 59.5%. Richardson, though, ended 2022 completing just 53.8% of his throws.

Soon after his arrival, Mertz’s teammates lauded his leadership, football IQ and leadership. But his top receiver said don’t overlook his new QB’s passing skills.

“He throws the ball really well, and he puts a little heat on it, too, which I like,” senior Ricky Pearsall said. “Get the ball out there quicker and get it into my hands so I can run with it. He throws a really friendly ball.”

Meanwhile, UF’s embattled defense plans to exhibit a nasty streak following three seasons of opponents pushing it around. The 2022 Gators ranked last in the SEC UF’s third-down defense and 13th of 14 teams in allowing plays of 10 yards or longer.

Enter new coordinator Austin Armstrong. The high-energy 30-year-old has instilled a sense of urgency and boosted his players’ confidence.

“He’s a very aggressive guy,” defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp said. “He’s the type of coach who lets you be the player that you are. We always talk about it: Do what got you to college.

“Yes, follow the playbook. But sometimes you have to be a football player and make a football play.”

UF’s ‘D’ will look to veteran edge rusher Princy Umanmielen, promising sophomore linebacker Shemar James and a host of newcomers, beginning with talented Memphis transfer tackle Cam Jackson (6-6, 371) — one of seven newcomers up front.

Napier’s second Gators team will transport more than four dozen new players, two new assistant coaches and a giant chip on its shoulder more than 2,200 miles west to play at 4,265 feet, where oxygen levels are moderately impacted.

“I heard the elevation and this and that,” veteran cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. said. “It’s just going out there and playing football. I’m not worried about it.”

The Gators aim to take a more business-like approach during their latest trip West and first game since a 30-3 drubbing Dec. 17 the Las Vegas Bowl. The performance capped a season-ending three-game losing streak and set low expectations for Year 2 under Napier.

UF will arrive to Utah as 6.5-point underdogs with everything to gain.

“There are very few times in the history of University of Floirda football that we have a chance to sneak up on people,” Stricklin said. “My guess is this will be one of the last times we have that opportunity.”

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com