Gators get visit from USF transfer portal commit this weekend

Billy Napier is looking to reload Florida football’s roster this spring with the help of the NCAA transfer portal, through which several former Gators have departed leaving a few voids to fill. This weekend, the program is hosting former Florida International Panthers offensive lineman Lyndell Hudson, who recently transferred in-state to the South Florida Bulls back on May 7.

However, it appears that the rising redshirt senior originally out of Brooksville (Florida) Central is still keeping his options open with a visit to the Swamp. According to the recruit, Hudson currently holds scholarship offers from Florida, as well as Houston, South Florida, UAB, Charlotte, Appalachian State, Old Dominion, Kent State, Bowling Green, Western Michigan, and a half-dozen FCS schools.

He was a three-year starter for the Panthers who was slowed by a nagging back injury in 2022, causing him to miss four games. Nonetheless, he made 25 total starts with FIU, providing a foundation at right tackle throughout his tenure.

Hudson is ranked No. 600 overall and No. 52 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports transfer rankings. The On3 industry ranking for when he was a recruit has him at Nos. 2,710 and 238, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire