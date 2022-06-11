Gators get visit from this top 2024 legacy linebacker

Florida football’s recruiting team has all hands on deck this month as Billy Napier and Co. welcome a plethora of prep prospects onto campus in an effort to rebuild the program from the ground up. But the focus has not entirely been on the 2023 class — despite the large number of visitors who are currently high school juniors, the Gators are also looking ahead to 2024.

Among the recruits that Florida is vying for in the next class is four-star linebacker Myles Graham out of Atlanta (Georgia) Woodward Academy — a legacy of the Orange and Blue through his father Earnest, who played running back for the Gators straddled between the Steve Spurrier and Ron Zook eras. The 6-foot-1-inch, 200-pound back is obviously very familiar with the university through his dad but the Gators have worked hard to make his time in the Swamp count, including his visit this Sunday.

He told Swamp247 after his spring stop that he has started to get in with the new coaching staff.

“I had a lot of fun on my visit. I talked to the coaches, watched practice, the photoshoot was great. I really enjoyed my time. I think the biggest highlight was getting the offer from Coach [Billy] Napier and talking with Coach [Jay] Bateman. The photoshoot was really fun too.”

That family connection also runs very deep.

“Since I was a little kid I have been dreaming of getting this offer. I didn’t even know what college football really was, I just always wanted to play at Florida.”

Graham currently ranks No. 65 overall and No. 5 at his position nationally in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 32 and 3, respectively. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Auburn Tigers in the lead for his talents with an 18.4% chance of inking him while the Tennessee Volunteers are not far behind in second at 16.1% and the Gators in third at 13.8%.

