Gators to get visit from this legacy 2025 ATH on his spring college tour

Spring is in the air for college football recruiting as the month of March continues to roll along. Now that the dead period is well in the rearview mirror, gridiron programs around the nation have had their nose to the grindstone with spring practices underway as well as a myriad of prep prospects arriving on campus.

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators have been working hard to restore glory to the Orange and Blue, tirelessly doing all they can to lure the best and brightest to the Swamp. Among those now set to make a visit to the University of Florida is athlete Vernell Brown III out of Wildwood (Florida) in the 2025 recruiting cycle, who recently told Swamp 247 that he plans on making an unofficial visit with the Gators on April 14 — the final stop on his spring college tour.

The 5-foot-11.5-inch, 170-pound high school sophomore is a legacy with the football team through his father, former Gators defensive back Vernell Brown Sr., who appeared in 45 games for Florida from 2001 to 2005 and currently works at UF as the Senior Director of Student-Athlete Development and Alumni Relations, according to Florida’s team website.

Brown’s spring itinerary started with stops out west for visits with the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats this weekend while he plans on swinging through the state of Texas next weekend, visiting with the TCU Horned Frogs, Baylor Bears and Texas Longhorns.

The coveted athlete then sets his sights on the southeastern part of the country with dates set with the Clemson Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks and Tennessee Volunteers starting Friday, March 31. Brown will hang around the region the following Monday with Peach State stops scheduled with the Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellowjackets.

Brown is unrated and unranked by both the 247Sports composite and On3 industry ranking. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Gators in the lead for the in-state target with a 56.2% chance of signing him, while the South Florida Bulls, Florida State Seminoles and Troy Trojans follow behind at 17.5%, 15% and 1.1%, respectively.

